Frozen fish sticks and canned salmon have made a comeback as the coronavirus crisis keeps people home, forcing a change of tack for the fishing industry that usually turns to restaurants from Paris to New York and Shanghai to serve their fresh seafood.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Frozen fare cold comfort for fishing industry battered by coronavirus - May 11, 2020
- For central banks, hope for precision fades amid pandemic uncertainty - May 11, 2020
- Stocks rise as more economies emerge from lockdown - May 11, 2020