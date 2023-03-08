Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends and Insights Research Report: Information by Type [Fruits (Melons, Citrus Fruits, Berries, Mango, Kiwi, Peaches, Berries and others), and Vegetables (Peas, Mushrooms, Carrots, Beans, Corn and others)], Category (Organic and Conventional), Form (Whole, Sliced & Cubed and others), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others) and Non-Store-Based] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Research Report: Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region – Forecast till 2030, wherein Market is expected to register 7.60% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 and reach USD 9.12 billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope:

The growth statistics of the retailing of frozen and canned fruit and vegetables by various entities are included in the market analysis report for frozen fruits and vegetables. However, as part of their agricultural industry, this market analysis does not include any fresh fruits and vegetables. Fruits that have been frozen are both highly convenient and nutritious to eat.

They may readily preserve the nutritional content and textures of the foods while retaining their flavors. Due to their easy accessibility and affordable pricing, frozen fruits and vegetables are becoming more popular in market trends. To transport and preserve frozen fruit and vegetables until they are ready to consume, they are chilled and kept below their freezing point. They benefit from an extended shelf life as a result of the increase in freezing temperature since it prevents the growth of microorganisms. These products include fruits that are ready to eat, salads, smoothies, and fruit juices, among others.

Consumer preference for frozen fruits and vegetables is growing quickly as a result of the many benefits they have over fresh food. Fruits and vegetables are preserved in color, flavor, and nutritional content thanks to the method used to freeze them. By freezing the remaining liquid, it slows down decomposition and prevents the development of bacteria. Moreover, frozen produce is resistant to deterioration brought on by arduous transportation and exposure to light, heat, and dust. They provide a variety of advantages, such as low cost, simple preparation, and availability during the off-season.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 9.12 billion CAGR 7.60% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Inhibiting the growth of micro-organism Increasing per capita disposal income coupled with changing lifestyle

Competitive Dynamics:

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The main element influencing the market size for frozen fruits and vegetables is cold chain infrastructure. The market for frozen fruits and vegetables is beginning to expand since they have a longer shelf life and can be prepared to eat with less effort. When compared to starting from scratch with fresh ingredients, cooking frozen food products takes less time.

According to FDA advice, people should keep their fruits and vegetables in a refrigerator that is clean and set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Frozen food items not only have a longer shelf life but also contain more vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals than fresh vegetables. The market is seeing an increase in demand for frozen goods as it is very practical for customers who lead busy lives.

The consumption of frozen fruit and vegetables is growing steadily at the same time that the foodservice sector is expanding on a global scale. The industry’s use of digitalization is also making it simple for customers to choose their favored products and test out a variety of new ones based on feedback from other customers. Retail grocery shopping is becoming more and more popular, as well as the frozen fruits and vegetables market, as more people use the internet and smartphones.

As more urban customers embrace this handy way of eating frozen food, several emerging nations are offering excellent potential for investment in the frozen fruit business. There is a rising demand in the global market since frozen food products have several advantages over fresh products.

The estimate for the global market for frozen fruits and vegetables reflects the fact that numerous industry players are also meeting that need. The market for fruits and vegetables is growing more predictably as customers switch from canned food to frozen food due to a variety of health concerns.

Market Restraints

The market forecast for frozen fruits and vegetables may be significantly constrained by the growing demand for fresh and organic food goods. Even though there is a rising demand for easy frozen fruit and vegetables, there are some issues that can impede the growth of this market, such as health awareness toward eating organic foods.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has had a significant impact on the market for frozen fruits and vegetables, and its impact can be seen clearly in consumer behavior, as customers began panic buying frozen food products, which caused a dramatic increase in product demand in the global market. The market value of frozen fruit and vegetables in the marketplace unexpectedly increased as a result of this stockpiling strategy.

However, the market value is returning to normal as the pandemic scenario begins to stabilize and normalize. Furthermore, due to the perception that they boost the human immune system, frozen fruits are generating an increasing amount of demand in the market. Due to the temporary closure of numerous restaurants, food stands, and dinners for COVID-19, consumers had to alter their eating routines and preferred eating meals they prepared at home.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Over the course of the review period, the frozen fruit segment is anticipated to pick up steam.

By Category Both conventional and organic frozen food products offer a variety of nutritive qualities that are anticipated to increase market revenue for frozen fruits and vegetables as people favor them to strengthen their immune systems.

By Form

Because the foods are preserved and kept in the aforementioned forms, preparing them is simple and takes less time than preparing fresh food.

By Distribution Channels

In order to help with the sales of frozen food goods on the global market, the store-based distribution channels are once more divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail.

Regional Analysis:

Because to its rapidly increasing and expanding cold-chain infrastructures and facilities, North America is predicted to dominate the global market for frozen fruits and vegetables. Due to the rising demand for frozen foods as well as changing lifestyle and eating habits, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to have the greatest CAGR in the market for frozen fruits and vegetables.

