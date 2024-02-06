The rise of online grocery shopping and food delivery services has made frozen pizzas more accessible. Consumers can now order their favorite frozen pizzas from the comfort of their homes, expanding market reach.

New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the global Frozen Pizza market size is forecasted to exceed USD 35 billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

The Frozen Pizza Market encompasses the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of pizzas that are pre-cooked, frozen, and packaged for retail. This market segment caters to consumers seeking convenient, ready-to-cook pizza options that can be stored in the freezer and conveniently prepared at home. It includes various pizza varieties, toppings, and styles, offering a convenient solution for quick and easy meal preparation.

Key Takeaway:

Impressive Market Growth: The Frozen Pizza market is projected to reach USD 35 billion by 2033, showcasing a robust 7.4% CAGR from USD 17.0 billion in 2023.

Thin Crust Dominance: Thin Crust pizzas led in 2023, securing 44.4% market share with their crispy texture, while Thick Crust options followed closely for a heartier experience.

Veg Pizzas Rule: Veg Pizzas dominated with a 61.9% market share in 2023, featuring a variety of vegetable toppings. Non-veg pizzas appealed to meat lovers with meat toppings.

Distribution Channels Impact: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets dominated distribution, offering diverse pizza varieties. Online Retail, growing in popularity, contributed to market expansion due to its convenience.

Regional Leadership: North America led in 2023, driven by the US and Canada. Asia Pacific exhibited the fastest CAGR at 4.8%, reflecting rising pizza popularity in developing countries.

Factors affecting the growth of the Frozen Pizza market

Consumer Convenience: Busy lifestyles drive demand for convenient meal solutions. Frozen pizzas offer quick preparation and easy access, influencing market growth. Diverse Toppings and Varieties: The availability of a wide range of toppings and pizza varieties caters to diverse consumer preferences, boosting market appeal and growth. Innovative Crust Options: The introduction of innovative crust options, such as thin and thick crusts, addresses varied taste preferences, contributing to market expansion. E-commerce and Online Retail: The growing popularity of online shopping and e-commerce platforms enhances accessibility, contributing to the market’s growth through convenient online pizza purchases. Marketing Strategies: Effective marketing strategies, including promotional offers and product positioning, play a crucial role in influencing consumer choices and driving market growth.

Top Trends in the Global Frozen Pizza Market:

Health-Conscious Offerings: Rising demand for healthier options fuels the introduction of frozen pizzas with organic ingredients, gluten-free crusts, and cleaner-label options. Plant-Based Alternatives: Growing interest in plant-based diets drives the development of frozen pizzas featuring plant-based proteins, such as vegan cheese and meat substitutes. Gourmet and Artisanal Varieties: Consumers seek premium experiences, leading to the emergence of gourmet and artisanal frozen pizza options with unique flavors, high-quality ingredients, and distinctive crusts. Global Flavor Influences: The exploration of global flavors and ingredients, inspired by international cuisines, results in diverse and exotic frozen pizza offerings to cater to varied taste preferences. Innovative Crust Options: Ongoing innovation in crust options, including cauliflower crusts, stuffed crusts, and specialty doughs, adds variety and uniqueness to the frozen pizza market.

Drivers

Digitalization Boosts Pizza Market: Digital platforms and mobile apps enhance the pizza ordering experience, driving sales. Third-party delivery apps connect pizzerias with a broader customer base, emphasizing the trend of online food ordering. The pandemic accelerates contactless options, aligning with changing preferences.

Franchise Expansion Stimulates Growth: Franchise expansion creates job opportunities, contributing to economic growth and local development. Franchising offers a turnkey business under established brands, lowering entry barriers. The U.S. hosts around 77,000 pizza restaurants, showcasing strong global demand. Independent pizzerias’ growth reflects entrepreneurial opportunities, contributing to market expansion.

Restraints

Ingredient Cost Fluctuations Impact Pizza Market: Key ingredients like mozzarella, wheat, and tomatoes, vital for pizza production, face price fluctuations due to factors like global demand, weather conditions, and supply chain disruptions. Cheese prices, especially mozzarella, can significantly affect pizzerias’ profit margins, prompting potential price adjustments that may deter cost-sensitive customers. Variability in wheat and grain prices, coupled with influences on tomato costs, adds to overall production expenses, challenging pizzerias to manage operational costs through strategies like inventory management and supplier negotiations.

Opportunity

Convenience Trend Drives Pizza Market Growth: Modern lifestyles, marked by increased work demands and urbanization, fuel demand for convenient food options. Busy individuals and families seek ready-to-eat meals, including frozen pizzas, as time-efficient solutions. Compact living spaces in high-cost cities amplify the importance of convenient, pre-packaged foods for daily sustenance.

The need for time-efficient meal preparation is met by convenience foods like pre-marinated meats and one-pot meal kits, catering to those prioritizing home-cooked flavors amid busy schedules. The rise of food delivery services allows consumers to access restaurant-quality meals from pizzas to gourmet cuisine, aligning with the convenience-driven market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 17 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 35 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 7.4% North America Revenue Share 35.6% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Report Segmentation of the Frozen Pizza Market:

By Crust Type

Thin Crust Dominates Pizza Market in 2023: In 2023, Thin Crust pizzas held a significant market share, surpassing 44.4%, making them the top choice for consumers who prefer a crispy, thin base. Following closely were Thick Crust pizzas, known for their doughy and hearty texture, appealing to those seeking a more substantial pizza experience. Stuffed Crust pizzas, offering a surprise filling within the crust, constituted another segment for customers looking for a unique twist. Additional variations, such as gluten-free options, specialty crusts, and unconventional bases, covered the remaining market share, catering to diverse consumer tastes and preferences.

By Type

In 2023, Veg Pizzas took the lead in the market, securing over 61.9% of the share. These pizzas, loaded with various vegetable toppings, were the top choice among consumers.

Non-veg pizzas, featuring a variety of meat toppings like pepperoni, sausage, or chicken, held the remaining market share, catering to those preferring meat-based options for their pizzas.

By Toppings

Diverse Pizza Toppings Market: In the toppings category, meat options claimed a significant share, attracting those desiring pepperoni, sausage, chicken, or other savory choices. Vegetable toppings secured a notable portion, presenting pizzas loaded with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives to cater to vegetarian preferences. Cheese, a timeless favorite, formed a substantial segment with varieties like mozzarella, cheddar, or parmesan. The remaining market share featured other toppings, such as specialty options like pineapple, barbecue sauce, or unique combinations, providing diverse choices for pizza enthusiasts seeking unique flavors.

By Size

Pizza Sizes Cater to Various Needs: Large-sized pizzas dominated a significant portion, appealing to families or gatherings by offering substantial servings. Regular-sized pizzas secured notable market share, suitable for individuals or small groups. Extra-large pizzas, a smaller but significant segment, targeted larger groups or those desiring more generous portions, making them ideal for bigger gatherings or events.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Diverse Pizza Distribution Channels: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets dominate, providing a wide array of pizzas, meeting diverse preferences under one roof. Convenience Stores secure a notable portion, offering quick access for on-the-go consumers. Specialty Stores cater to niche markets with gourmet options. Online Retail, a growing segment, offers convenience and variety. Other channels, like food service outlets or discount stores, cover the remaining market share, catering to varied consumer habits and preferences.

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ

By Crust Type

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed

Others

By Type

Non-Veg

Veg

By Toppings

Meat

Vegetables

Cheese

Others

By Size

Large

Regular

Extra-large

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates Frozen Pizza Market: In 2023, North America claimed the largest share of the frozen pizza market, exceeding 35.6%. The United States and Canada lead consumption due to the product’s extended shelf life and widespread popularity. Notably, Alto-Hartley Inc. estimates over 3000 million pizzas were sold in the U.S. in 2018, contributing to sustained consumer demand.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region anticipates the fastest CAGR at 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of pizzas in developing countries such as Bangladesh, the Philippines, India, China, and Saudi Arabia, driving significant market expansion.

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Diverse Market Landscape: The frozen pizza market features a fragmented landscape with both international and domestic players. Major companies, including Nestle S.A., Hansen Foods Inc., and Oetker GmbH, hold substantial market shares. These players respond to consumer preferences by offering a variety of gluten-free options and vegetable toppings, aligning with the growing demand for convenient and nutritious food products. Other notable contributors include One Planet Pizza, Alto-Hartley, Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., and more, showcasing the market’s diversity.

Market Key Players:

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Hansen Foods Inc.

Nestle S.A.

One Planet Pizza

Daiya Foods Inc.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Oetker GmbH

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Dr. Oetker Poland, a dominant multinational FMCG company, announced that they have collaborated with Violife, an innovative vegan cheese company, to launch a plant-based pizza. The indigenous plant-based pizza from Dr. Oetker will contain mildly spicy tomato sauce, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, and the signature cheddar flavor cheese from Violife.

