According to the report, the global frozen whole fish market is expected to grow steadily through 2030, driven by increasing demand, advancements in cold chain infrastructure, and improvements in packaging and transportation methods. The report highlights key growth drivers, challenges, and factors affecting demand, as well as providing a comprehensive overview of the major consuming industries and their impact on the market.

One of the primary growth drivers for the frozen whole fish market is the increasing demand from consumers for convenient, high-quality, and affordable protein sources. The rise in disposable incomes and urbanization in emerging markets has contributed to the growth in demand for frozen fish products. Additionally, the adoption of e-commerce and online delivery platforms has made frozen fish more accessible to consumers worldwide.

However, the industry faces challenges such as stringent regulations on fishing and seafood processing, as well as concerns about the environmental impact of overfishing and unsustainable fishing practices. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and natural disasters pose risks to the market’s growth.

The global frozen whole fish market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Product Type:

The frozen whole fish market can be classified into various product types, including but not limited to:

Cod Salmon Tuna Mackerel Herring Pollock Tilapia Catfish Other species

Each product type caters to different consumer preferences and demands, with factors such as taste, nutritional content, and price influencing their market share.

End-User:

The frozen whole fish market serves various end-users, including:

Foodservice Sector: Restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses rely on a consistent supply of high-quality frozen fish products to cater to the diverse demands of their customers. Retail: Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores offer a variety of frozen whole fish products to meet the growing demand for convenient and affordable protein sources among consumers. Processing Industries: Frozen whole fish is a crucial raw material for industries involved in the production of value-added seafood products, such as ready-to-cook meals, canned fish, and fish-based snacks.

Region:

The global frozen whole fish market can be analyzed across various regions, including:

North America : The United States and Canada are key markets in this region, with a well-developed cold chain infrastructure and a growing demand for convenient and healthy protein sources. Europe : Europe, with countries such as Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France, has a strong preference for seafood and a well-established foodservice sector, contributing to the region’s demand for frozen whole fish. Asia-Pacific : The largest market for frozen whole fish, driven by China, Japan, and South Korea, attributes its growth to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a cultural preference for seafood as a dietary staple. Latin America : Countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico have been witnessing a growing demand for frozen whole fish, spurred by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of seafood and improving cold chain infrastructure. Middle East and Africa : The region is experiencing a growing demand for frozen whole fish due to rising disposable incomes, expanding foodservice sector, and a shift towards healthier dietary choices.

The report provides key statistics on the global frozen whole fish market, such as market size, growth rates, and projections for the coming years. It also identifies the ten largest manufacturers in the industry, which include Mowi ASA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Austevoll Seafood ASA, The Icelandic Group, Clearwater Seafoods Inc., SalMar ASA, and High Liner Foods Inc.

