Drivers

Increasing Consumer Health Consciousness to Boost Market Growth

In emerging nations, growing disposable income and consumer health concern have led to a surge in the market for sugar replacements like fructose, which has no calories. The preference for calorie-free sweeteners among diabetics and those with high blood sugar drives the rise of the fructose industry. The ongoing need for fructose as a sweetener for several food products, such as bakery goods, health drinks, juices, and confectionery, from the food and beverage sector has considerably fueled the expansion of the worldwide fructose market. Numerous culinary recipes call for fructose sweetener, which drives up demand from consumers and businesses worldwide for this non-caloric sweetener.

Opportunities

Increasing Usage in Pharmaceutical Applications to offer Robust Opportunities

Pharmaceutical companies employ fructose in products including syrups, chewable pills, and liquid suspensions. The need for fructose is influenced by the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector.

Restraints and Challenges

Health Issues to act as Market Restraint

Health issues from excessive fructose consumption and availability of substitutes may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 11.54 Billion CAGR 3.46% (2023-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018- 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Product, Form, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased Awareness Of Consumers Toward Sugar Substitute

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global fructose market report include –

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Ingredion Inc. (US)

Tate and Lyle (UK)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

Südzucker AG (Germany)

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Roquette Freres (France)

Galam Ltd (Israel)

Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (China)

NOW Foods (US)

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches to name a few.

Market Segmentation

The global fructose market is bifurcated based on distribution channel, application, form, product, and source.

By source, corn will lead the market over the forecast period.

By product, high fructose corn syrup will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By form, liquid will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application, food & beverages will command the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, offline will head the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global COVID-19 epidemic is having a significant negative influence on the food & beverage industry’s expansion as well as the global economy. Major food products are now produced in less quantity by food manufacturers. The COVID-19 epidemic has also accelerated the demand for less-sugary and immunity-boosting goods as individuals look for ways to improve their general health and wellbeing. The majority of consumers who care about their health now prefer low-calorie or sugar-free goods. Manufacturers and product formulators have been driven to employ fructose due to increased health consciousness and strong need for sugar-reduced solutions amid the global population.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Command Fructose Market

The Asia Pacific market held the highest market share in 2021 (36.66%), and it is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate (4.26% CAGR) during the research period. A survey conducted amid Singapore consumers revealed that approximately 66.67% of them are inclined to adopt a healthier lifestyle and consumption habits, which can be attributed to consumers’ shift to healthy lifestyle habits. This growth of the fructose market in Asia-Pacific is also explained by the article as being caused by consumers’ adoption of healthy lifestyle habits.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s spread, which has increased consumer awareness of the components in food & drink items, has only served to accelerate this tendency. Additionally, the India fructose market grabbed the highest growth rate in the APAC region, while the China fructose market had the greatest market share. The largest market for fructose was in the Asia-Pacific area as a result of rising pharma and food & beverage consumption. China domineers the market thanks to the existence of important companies and the sizeable population of the nation, while India is the market that is expanding at the quickest rate thanks to the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing processes & rising income levels.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Fructose Market

The second-biggest market share belongs to the North American fructose market, which is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.70 percent between 2022 and 2030. As per the data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the average American adult man currently consumes 19 teaspoons of sugar, compared to 15 teaspoons for women. Excessive sugar consumption have been linked to several diseases, including type-2 diabetes, tooth decay, high blood pressure, and weight gain and obesity. The sugar tax, the National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative, the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, & Health, among other measures, have been introduced in several US states as a result of the aforementioned considerations, and these actions have caused food and beverage producers to lower the sugar content of their goods.

