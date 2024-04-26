Europe’s farmers are angry, and staging their biggest protests in half a century. Far right groups are egging them on, and hoping to ride their anger to new success in European Parliament elections in June.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Nokia sees double-digit fall in January-March sales as weak market for 5G technology prevails - April 25, 2024
- Frustrated farmers are rebelling against EU rules. The far right is stoking the flames - April 25, 2024
- The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits holds steady as labor market remains strong - April 25, 2024