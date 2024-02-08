House Republican leaders failed to pass two of their major policy bills Tuesday night, a blowup so massive it left GOP lawmakers irritated upon leaving Washington for a long weekend Wednesday morning.

“Some people are frustrated. Very few people are surprised,” Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., said.

The House GOP conference, dealing with highly divided factions and a razor-thin majority, is again at odds after narrowly failing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejan

[Read Full story at source]