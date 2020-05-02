Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Washington D.C., May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Public Health Alert
  Congressional and Public Affairs
Veronika Pfaeffle (202) 720-9113

[email protected]

 
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

 

 

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because RCK Foods, a Kenosha, Wis. establishment, sold 34,200 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken noodle soup products that were misbranded because they include ingredient labels meant for a different product. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

 

  The RTE chicken noodle soup items were produced on March 11, 2020. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

 

  • 15-oz. plastic cups containing “Fresh FOODS MARKET CLASSIC CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP” with a best by date 6/9/2020 and lot code 425798031120.

 

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-33997” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Kroger retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered by a retail store associate who found that an incorrect back label for potato soup was on the chicken noodle soup container and, therefore, did not list egg as an ingredient on the product label. 

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

 

  FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products should be aware that they contain egg as an  ingredient. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Kristal Howard with Kroger, at 713-299-6383. Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Kroger Customer Connect, at 1-800-576-4377.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected] For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD). 

         
         

 

 

CONTACT: USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
202-720-9113
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.