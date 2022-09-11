Breaking News
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR SPECIFIC GROUND BEEF IN HELLOFRESH MEAL KITS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157:H7 CONTAMINATION

FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR SPECIFIC GROUND BEEF IN HELLOFRESH MEAL KITS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157:H7 CONTAMINATION

Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  

                                                                     

Public Health Alert
  Congressional and Public Affairs
Bailey McWilliams 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
 

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

 

The meal kits containing ground beef for this public health alert were shipped to consumers from July 2-21, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view label]:

      

  • 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46481 L1 22 155” or “EST#46481 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

  

The ground beef packages bear “EST.46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.

                                 

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 and raw ground beef is the probable source of the reported illnesses. Traceback information identified that multiple case-patients received ground beef produced at establishment M46841 and distributed by HelloFresh in meal kits from July 2-21, 2022. Traceback of materials used to produce the ground beef is ongoing and FSIS continues to work with suppliers and public health partners on the investigation.

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

 

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.  

  

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact hello@hellofresh.com or by live chat.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

###
 

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

 

         
         

 

