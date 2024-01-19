Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



[email protected] FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR READY-TO-EAT CHARCUTERIE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about Salmonella illnesses that may be associated with ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie meat products in Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta.

The Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco in a 24-oz. twin-pack (two 12-oz. trays). The Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler was sold at Sam’s Club in an 18-oz. twin-pack (two 9-oz. trays). Any lot code associated with either product is potentially contaminated. The products are no longer available for purchase at Costco and Sam’s Club.

The products of concern bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” and/or “EST. #47967” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the package. Label images can be found in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Food Safety Alert.



FSIS has been working with the CDC and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 47 Salmonella I 4:i:- illnesses in 22 states with onset dates ranging from November 20, 2023, through January 1, 2024. In the ongoing outbreak investigation, the state of Minnesota identified the outbreak strain from an unopened Busseto brand charcuterie sampler, which led to recall 01-2024 on January 3, 2024. FSIS will continue the investigation and issue new information as it becomes available.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Marco Lastrico, Public Relations, Busseto Foods, at 917-634-1685 or [email protected]. Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

