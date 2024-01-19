Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Public Health Alert
Jackson Collier
202-720-9113
[email protected]
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR RAW FROZEN PORK DUMPLING PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION
| WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Dim Sum Factory Inc., a Flushing, N.Y., establishment, produced and distributed raw, frozen pork dumpling products without the benefit of federal inspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.
The raw, frozen pork wonton dumpling products were produced on various dates since September 6, 2023, and have a shelf life of 18 months. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view label]:
The products bear establishment number “EST. 1656” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in New York and sold online nationwide.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Daisy Ching, Sales Manager of Dim Sum Factory Inc., at 862-872-0076.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
Access news releases and other information at FSIS' website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
