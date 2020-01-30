FSIS Recall 005-2020 Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
ASTROCHEF LLC. RECALLS PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA SANDWICH PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
| WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 – Astrochef LLC., a Rockwall, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products because the product is mislabeled and contains undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products are labeled as pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products but may contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products inside the package.
The frozen, stuffed pepperoni pizza sandwich items were produced on June 4, 2019 and July 3, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about products labeled as Mega Sandwich Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza that contained a meatball stuffed pizza sandwich product.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Consumer Care at 1- 800-672-8152. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication and External Relations, at (312) 549-5355 and at [email protected]
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected] For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
