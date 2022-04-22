Breaking News
FSIS Recall 010-2022 – Benefit of Inspection

Washington D.C., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  

                                                                     

Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Cody Kahlig 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-010-2022

 

TENNESSEE BROWN BAG, LLC RECALLS BEEF JERKY PRODUCTS

PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

 

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 – Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, a Hixson, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ready-to-eat beef jerky products were produced from January 2020 through April 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

        

  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG ORIGINAL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG PEPPERED” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG Spicy” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG TERIYAKI” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG HOTIYAKI SWEET HEAT” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG DILL PICKLE” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.
  • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG JALEPENO DILL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023. 

 

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. The firm produced seven beef jerky varieties and sold the product directly to consumers nationwide through websites and through retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

                                 

The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about the products. After investigation, FSIS determined that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christopher Petriccione, Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, at 833-862-7696, ext. 701 or tnbrownbag@gmail.com.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

###
 

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

         
         

 

 

CONTACT: USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

