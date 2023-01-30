Washington D.C., Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
DANIELE INTERNATIONAL LLC RECALLS READY-TO-EAT SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION
| WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2023 – Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, R.I., establishment, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The RTE sausage products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, through November 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Media with questions regarding the recall can contact Chris Bowler, CEO, Daniele International LLC, at 202-288-3372 or Chris.Bowler@charcuterie.com. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Dee Traynor, receptionist, Daniele International LLC, at 401-568-6228 or receptionist@charcuterie.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
