WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2023– Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., a Van Buren, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The boneless chicken bites items were produced on Oct. 3, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

15-oz. carton containing “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20287” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites. There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Lainie Button, Director of Brand Management, Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at 479-215-2743 or lainie.button@simfoods.com. Consumers with questions can call 1800-280-7185. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.