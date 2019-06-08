Breaking News
FSIS Recall Release 066-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
Meredith Carothers (202) 720-9113

[email protected]
TYSON FOODS, INC. RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN FRITTER PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2019 – Tyson Foods, Inc., a New Holland, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken fritter items were produced on February 28, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to institutional foodservice locations nationwide and were not packaged for retail sale.

 

FSIS was notified of the problem on June 5, 2019, when Tyson Foods, Inc. advised FSIS of three consumer complaints from schools of foreign material in the breaded chicken fritter product. Tyson Foods, Inc. distributed the product to institutions, including schools. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers. Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Worth Sparkman, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs, at (479) 290-6358.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

[email protected]
