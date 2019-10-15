FSIS Recall Release 097-2019 Foreign Materials

Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
KENOSHA BEEF INTERNATIONAL RECALLS SEASONED BEEF PRODUCTS
DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
| WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2019 – Kenosha Beef International, a Columbus, Ohio establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The seasoned beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10130” on the case. These items were shipped to five distribution centers, and from there shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS on Oct. 12, 2019, that it received three customer complaints.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dennis Vignieri, President and CEO, Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected] For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
