NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (“FTAI” or the “Company”) announced today it has entered into definitive agreements providing for the internalization of the Company’s management operations.

Internalization Agreement

Under the Internalization Agreement, the Company and FIG LLC (the “Manager”) have terminated the Management and Advisory Agreement, dated July 31, 2022 (the “Management Agreement”), and the Services and Profit Sharing Agreement, dated November 10, 2022 (the “Services and Profit Sharing Agreement”), effective as of May 28, 2024 (the “Effective Date”). In connection with the termination of the Management Agreement, the Company has agreed to (i) pay the Manager $150 million in cash; (ii) pay the Manager all accrued but not yet paid compensation and reimbursable expenses due under the Management Agreement and/or the Services and Profit Sharing Agreement, as well as certain other expenses; and (iii) issue to the Manager 1,866,949 ordinary shares of the Company.

As a result of the termination of the Management Agreement, and subject to an agreed upon transition described in more detail below, FTAI has ceased to be externally managed and now operates as an internally managed company.

No Changes to Leadership Team

The Company will continue to be managed by its strong senior leadership team, with Joe Adams, as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Angela Nam, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer; and David Moreno as a senior executive. In addition, the Company intends to extend offers of employment to certain other employees of the Manager who currently provide services to the Company, including, but not limited to, those who support FTAI’s Legal, IT, Accounting, Tax and Treasury operations.

Expected Internalization Benefits

The Company estimates that the internalization will result in approximately $30 million of initial annualized cost savings, rising significantly each year.

“The internalization of FTAI’s management reflects the confidence in our team’s capabilities and our vision for long-term growth and success,” said Joe Adams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement creates immediate cost savings, value for our shareholders and positions FTAI to fully benefit from the tremendous potential we see ahead. We look forward to an exciting future.”

Transition Services Agreement

The Company and the Manager also entered into a Transition Services Agreement (the “Transition Services Agreement”), pursuant to which the Manager will provide (or cause to be provided), all of the services it was previously providing to the Company immediately prior to the Effective Date for a transition period. In addition, under the Transition Services Agreement, the Company is required to use commercially reasonable efforts to make certain employees of the Company available to provide certain services to the Manager for a transition period.

Former Manager

Prior to the internalization, the Company was externally managed by the Manager, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, subject to oversight by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), pursuant to the Management Agreement. In accordance with the Management Agreement, the Manager provided the Company with a management team, certain other personnel and corporate infrastructure. Accordingly, the individuals who provided services to the Company pursuant to the Management Agreement were employees of the Manager. In exchange for the Manager’s services, the Company paid the Manager a management fee and reimbursed the Manager for certain expenses. In addition, an affiliate of the Manager was entitled to incentive allocations (comprised of income incentive allocations and capital gains incentive allocations). The Company also reimbursed the Manager for various expenses incurred on the Company’s behalf.

Special Committee of the Board of Directors

The Board formed a Special Committee composed entirely of independent and disinterested directors to negotiate and approve the terms of the internalization. In connection with the internalization, Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as counsel to the Special Committee, Citi served as the exclusive financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as counsel to the Manager.

