NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’23 Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (56,101 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.55 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 24,655 Adjusted EBITDA – Four core segments (1)(2) $ 32,208

_______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.



Third Quarter 2023 Dividends

On October 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, payable on November 16, 2023 to the holders of record on November 9, 2023.

Business Highlights

• Generated $32.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA(1) from our four core segments.

• Transtar’s new third-party business opportunities (railcar repair, transloading) are expected to commence in coming months and provide strong momentum for 2024.

• Jefferson Terminal executed multiple contracts during Q3 with potential to generate meaningful Adjusted EBITDA once operational(3); a portion of these contracts have already commenced and will contribute to Q4.

• Repauno expects to enter into a Phase 2 anchor contract in Q4(3).

(3) Please see “Disclaimers” at the beginning of the exhibit.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Transtar’s expected commencement of new third-party business opportunities with strong momentum for 2024, Jefferson Terminal’s ability to generate meaningful Adjusted EBITDA once new contracts commence and are operational and whether Repauno will enter into a Phase 2 anchor contract in Q4 or at all. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Exhibit – Financial Statements FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Total revenues $ 80,706 $ 78,559 $ 239,032 $ 190,575 Expenses Operating expenses 68,416 60,934 196,353 148,231 General and administrative 2,485 3,208 9,388 8,136 Acquisition and transaction expenses 649 2,754 1,554 15,862 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,238 2,659 9,304 9,885 Depreciation and amortization 20,150 18,136 60,577 52,451 Asset impairment — — 743 — Total expenses 94,938 87,691 277,919 234,565 Other income (expense) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (9,914 ) (12,080 ) (7,173 ) (47,982 ) (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net (263 ) (134 ) 260 (134 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,020 ) — (2,020 ) — Interest expense (25,999 ) (19,161 ) (73,431 ) (32,106 ) Other income (expense) 2,387 (1,132 ) 3,978 (2,144 ) Total other expense (35,809 ) (32,507 ) (78,386 ) (82,366 ) Loss before income taxes (50,041 ) (41,639 ) (117,273 ) (126,356 ) Provision for income taxes 8 1,555 2,560 5,086 Net loss (50,049 ) (43,194 ) (119,833 ) (131,442 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (9,932 ) (8,381 ) (30,101 ) (24,327 ) Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock 15,984 9,263 45,811 9,263 Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (56,101 ) $ (44,076 ) $ (135,543 ) $ (116,378 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.13 ) Diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 102,820,651 102,730,033 102,800,818 102,730,033 Diluted 102,820,651 102,730,033 102,800,818 102,730,033

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,447 $ 36,486 Restricted cash 53,477 113,156 Accounts receivable, net 64,693 60,807 Other current assets 37,340 67,355 Total current assets 179,957 277,804 Leasing equipment, net 33,965 34,907 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,462 71,015 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,664,361 1,673,808 Investments 70,143 73,589 Intangible assets, net 54,517 60,195 Goodwill 275,367 260,252 Other assets 38,363 26,829 Total assets $ 2,385,135 $ 2,478,399 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 135,820 $ 136,048 Current debt, net — — Operating lease liabilities 6,931 7,045 Other current liabilities 19,658 16,488 Total current liabilities 162,409 159,581 Debt, net 1,318,481 1,230,157 Operating lease liabilities 61,302 63,147 Other liabilities 62,088 236,130 Total liabilities 1,604,280 1,689,015 Commitments and contingencies — — Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 310,401 264,590 Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,490,386 and 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 994 994 Additional paid in capital 862,675 911,599 Accumulated deficit (150,569 ) (60,837 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179,234 ) (300,133 ) Stockholders’ equity 533,866 551,623 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (63,412 ) (26,829 ) Total equity 470,454 524,794 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,385,135 $ 2,478,399

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (119,833 ) $ (131,442 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 7,173 47,982 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (260 ) 134 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,020 — Equity-based compensation 5,814 3,042 Depreciation and amortization 60,577 52,451 Asset impairment 743 — Change in deferred income taxes 2,148 4,851 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative 1,125 (1,058 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,910 2,950 Amortization of bond discount 3,472 — Provision for credit losses 1,661 418 Other — 899 Change in: Accounts receivable (5,547 ) (20,476 ) Other assets 17,387 (17,632 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,204 23,199 Management fees payable to affiliate 10,926 2,381 Other liabilities 1,266 (5,390 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,214 ) (37,691 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (6,070 ) (4,481 ) Investment in convertible promissory notes (51,044 ) (20,000 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (4,448 ) (3,819 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (78,712 ) (172,226 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 116 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,148 5,656 Net cash used in investing activities (139,010 ) (194,870 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 162,100 482,375 Repayment of debt (75,131 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (6,472 ) (12,803 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock — 291,000 Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs — (16,418 ) Cash dividends – common stock (9,254 ) — Capital contribution from non-controlling interests — 732 Net transfers to Former Parent, net — (617,322 ) Settlement of equity-based compensation (90 ) (148 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,647 ) — Distribution to Manager — (79 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 69,506 127,337 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (71,718 ) (105,224 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 149,642 301,855 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 77,924 $ 196,631



Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders or Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (56,101 ) $ (44,076 ) $ (12,025 ) $ (135,543 ) $ (116,378 ) $ (19,165 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 8 1,555 (1,547 ) 2,560 5,086 (2,526 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 4,277 1,377 2,900 5,814 3,042 2,772 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 649 2,754 (2,105 ) 1,554 15,862 (14,308 ) Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 2,020 — 2,020 2,020 — 2,020 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — (310 ) 310 1,125 (1,058 ) 2,183 Add: Asset impairment charges — — — 743 — 743 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — — Add: Depreciation & amortization expense 20,150 18,136 2,014 60,577 52,451 8,126 Add: Interest expense 25,999 19,161 6,838 73,431 32,106 41,325 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1) 5,554 9,770 (4,216 ) 20,630 22,002 (1,372 ) Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock 15,984 9,263 6,721 45,811 9,263 36,548 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities 480 896 (416 ) 1,440 896 544 Add: Other non-recurring items (2) 1,131 — 1,131 2,470 — 2,470 Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 9,914 12,080 (2,166 ) 7,173 47,982 (40,809 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (5,410 ) (4,502 ) (908 ) (15,577 ) (12,034 ) (3,543 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 24,655 $ 26,104 $ (1,449 ) $ 74,228 $ 59,220 $ 15,008

________________________________________________________ (1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(9,941) and $(12,177), (ii) interest expense of $8,830 and $7,551, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,965 and $7,883, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $50 and $(16), (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(352) and $6,432, (vi) equity-based compensation of $2 and $95 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $2, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(7,283) and $(48,184), (ii) interest expense of $25,166 and $20,809, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,598 and $20,516, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $307 and $375, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(18,162) and $28,164, (vi) equity-based compensation of $4 and $288 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $34, respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs of $1,131. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs and Railroad severance expense of $2,470. (3) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $718 and $102, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(19) and $464, (iii) interest expense of $1,821 and $1,326, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,870 and $2,507, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $(15), (vi) acquisition and transaction expense of $19 and $117 and (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $1, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $904 and $352, (ii) provision for income taxes of $69 and $494, (iii) interest expense of $5,558 and $4,029, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,950 and $7,091, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61 and $(50), (vi) other non-recurring items of $3 and $—, (vii) acquisition and transaction expense of $27 and $117, (viii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $3 and $1 and (ix) asset impairment of $2 and $—, respectively.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson Terminal Repauno Power and Gas Four Core Segments Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ 10,620 $ (12,017 ) $ (4,946 ) $ (6,301 ) $ (12,644 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 524 (126 ) 103 — 501 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 262 2,932 1,083 — 4,277 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 186 80 — — 266 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 937 — — — 937 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — — Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,362 12,643 2,390 — 19,395 Add: Interest expense 82 8,280 642 — 9,004 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1) — — — 7,214 7,214 Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock — — — — — Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities 480 — — — 480 Add: Other non-recurring items (2) — 1,131 — — 1,131 Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities — — — 7,057 7,057 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (19 ) (5,160 ) (231 ) — (5,410 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,434 $ 7,763 $ (959 ) $ 7,970 $ 32,208