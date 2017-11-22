FTC says it is evaluating ‘serious issues’ raised in Uber’s handling of a data breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates companies accused of being sloppy with consumer data, said it was “closely evaluating the serious issues” raised in Uber’s [UBER.UL] handling of its hack last year, an FTC spokesman said on Wednesday.
