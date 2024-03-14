Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Fourth quarter revenue of $23.2 million

Continue to improve cost structure to lower break-even revenue level

Added approximately $213 million to backlog 1 since Nov. 8; acceleration in contracted projects

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Results

“The company’s fourth-quarter results were in line with our targets,” said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board of FTC Solar. “Along with those results, the company is making good progress advancing key initiatives that will support the company’s future growth and profitability. These include:

Accelerating contracted projects through improved customer engagement and an enhanced product portfolio;

Improving gross margin potential by reducing product cost;

Further lowering the breakeven revenue level through continued operating efficiencies; and

Improving business processes across the business with particular emphasis on customer engagement, customer satisfaction, and purchase orders.”

“As it relates to our CEO succession plan, we have begun searching for our next CEO and have seen great interest. The Board is focusing the processes on highly qualified candidates both within the industry and adjacent industries to identify a CEO capable of leading the company for a long tenure. We have a shortlist of excellent candidates and will plan to name a successor at the appropriate time when the process has concluded.”

Approximately $213 million has been added to backlog1 since November 8, with total backlog now standing at approximately $1.7 billion.

Summary Financial Performance: Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022

U.S. GAAP Non-GAAP Three months ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 23,201 $ 26,220 $ 23,201 $ 26,220 Gross margin percentage 3.0 % (7.3 %) 4.8 % (3.4 %) Total operating expenses $ 12,428 $ 17,947 $ 10,848 $ 9,971 Loss from operations(a) $ (11,736 ) $ (19,861 ) $ (10,050 ) $ (10,976 ) Net loss $ (11,177 ) $ (20,501 ) $ (9,657 ) $ (11,499 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 )

(a) Adjusted EBITDA for Non-GAAP

Total fourth-quarter revenue was $23.2 million, coming in at the mid-point of our target range. This revenue level represents a decrease of 24.1% compared to the prior quarter, on both lower product and logistics volumes. Compared to the year-earlier quarter, revenue decreased 11.5%, driven by lower logistics volumes.

GAAP gross profit was $0.7 million, or 3.0% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $3.4 million, or 11.1% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $1.1 million or 4.8% of revenue. The result for this quarter compares to a non-GAAP gross loss of $0.9 million in the prior-year period, with the difference driven primarily by significantly improved product direct margins and lower warranty, retrofit and other indirect costs.

GAAP operating expenses were $12.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation and certain other costs, operating expenses were $10.8 million. This result compares to operating expenses of $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss was $11.2 million or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss of $16.9 million or $0.14 per share in the prior quarter and a net loss of $20.5 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes approximately $1.1 million, including stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash items, was $10.1 million, compared to losses of $9.7 million in the prior quarter and $11.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

We expect first quarter 2024 revenue to be down from the fourth quarter and represent the trough in revenue for the year. Beyond the first quarter, we expect to see continued sequential revenue growth for the remainder of the year, with revenue being weighted toward the second half of the year. We expect to approximate breakeven on an Adjusted EBITDA basis in the third quarter and be profitable in the fourth quarter.

4Q’23 4Q’23 1Q’24 (in millions) Guidance Actual Guidance Revenue $18.0 – $28.0 $23.2 $10.0 – $15.0 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $(1.3) – $2.0 $1.1 $(3.8) – $(1.8) Non-GAAP Gross Margin (7%) – 7% 4.8% (38%) – (12%) Non-GAAP operating expenses $10 – $11 $10.8 $8.0 – $8.9 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(13.0) – $(2.5) $(10.1) $(12.6) – $(9.8)



Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

FTC Solar’s senior management will host a conference call for members of the investment community at 5:00 p.m. E.T. today, during which the company will discuss its fourth quarter results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of FTC Solar’s website at investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Footnotes

1. The term ‘backlog’ or ‘contracted and awarded’ refers to the combination of our executed contracts and awarded orders, which are orders that have been documented and signed through a contract, where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed, or that have been awarded in writing or verbally with a mutual understanding that the order will be contracted in the future. In the case of certain projects, including those that are scheduled for delivery on later dates, we have not locked in binding pricing with customers, and we instead use estimated average selling price to calculate the revenue included in our contracted and awarded orders for such projects. Actual revenue for these projects could differ once contracts with binding pricing are executed, and there is also a risk that a contract may never be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project, or that a contract may be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project at a date that is later than anticipated, or that a contract once executed may be subsequently amended, supplemented, rescinded, cancelled or breached, including in a manner that impacts the timing and amounts of payments due thereunder, thus reducing anticipated revenues. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, for more information on our contracted and awarded orders, including risk factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 20,945 $ 20,083 $ 101,872 $ 63,760 Service 2,256 6,137 25,130 59,306 Total revenue 23,201 26,220 127,002 123,066 Cost of revenue: Product 19,620 21,966 93,314 84,766 Service 2,889 6,168 25,381 65,528 Total cost of revenue 22,509 28,134 118,695 150,294 Gross profit (loss) 692 (1,914 ) 8,307 (27,228 ) Operating expenses Research and development 1,450 2,411 7,166 9,949 Selling and marketing 4,924 1,766 14,811 8,659 General and administrative 6,054 13,770 37,107 53,736 Total operating expenses 12,428 17,947 59,084 72,344 Loss from operations (11,736 ) (19,861 ) (50,777 ) (99,572 ) Interest expense, net (59 ) (96 ) (253 ) (978 ) Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 421 — 1,319 1,745 Other income (expense), net 8 (124 ) (257 ) (373 ) Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (324 ) — (660 ) — Loss before income taxes (11,690 ) (20,081 ) (50,628 ) (99,178 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 513 (420 ) 338 (435 ) Net loss (11,177 ) (20,501 ) (50,290 ) (99,613 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 219 289 (232 ) (68 ) Comprehensive loss $ (10,958 ) $ (20,212 ) $ (50,522 ) $ (99,681 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 125,107,426 103,869,160 115,546,150 101,408,263





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,235 $ 44,385 Accounts receivable, net 65,279 49,052 Inventories 3,905 14,949 Prepaid and other current assets 14,089 10,304 Total current assets 108,508 118,690 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,819 1,154 Property and equipment, net 1,823 1,702 Intangible assets, net 542 1,113 Goodwill 7,353 7,538 Equity method investment 240 — Other assets 2,785 4,201 Total assets $ 123,070 $ 134,398 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,979 $ 15,801 Accrued expenses 34,848 23,896 Income taxes payable 88 443 Deferred revenue 3,612 11,316 Other current liabilities 8,138 8,884 Total current liabilities 54,665 60,340 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,124 786 Other non-current liabilities 4,810 6,822 Total liabilities 60,599 67,948 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares authorized; 125,445,325 and 105,032,588 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 13 11 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,762,566 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 361,886 315,345 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (293 ) (61 ) Accumulated deficit (299,135 ) (248,845 ) Total stockholders’ equity 62,471 66,450 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 123,070 $ 134,398





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (50,290 ) $ (99,613 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 8,295 20,303 Depreciation and amortization 1,375 900 (Gain) loss from sale of property and equipment (2 ) 183 Amortization of debt issue costs 709 703 Provision for litigation settlement — 4,493 Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory 706 1,813 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary 660 — Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary (1,319 ) (1,745 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — Warranty and remediation provisions 4,310 8,228 Warranty recoverable from manufacturer 90 (302 ) Credit losses and bad debt expense 7,373 1,159 Deferred income taxes 138 (135 ) Lease expense and other 996 705 Impact on cash from changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,600 ) 57,337 Inventories 10,338 (7,902 ) Prepaid and other current assets (3,681 ) 7,189 Other assets 383 (1,019 ) Accounts payable (7,960 ) (22,940 ) Accruals and other current liabilities 10,582 (32,670 ) Deferred revenue (7,704 ) 9,895 Other non-current liabilities (3,083 ) (599 ) Lease payments and other, net (972 ) (493 ) Net cash used in operations (52,656 ) (54,510 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (816 ) (985 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 86 Equity method investment in Alpha Steel (900 ) — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (5,093 ) Proceeds from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 1,319 1,745 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (397 ) (4,247 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Sale of common stock 34,007 — Stock offering costs paid (283 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 226 903 Net cash provided by financing activities 33,950 903 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (47 ) 54 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (19,150 ) (57,800 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,385 102,185 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 25,235 $ 44,385



Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We present Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (ii) interest expense, net (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) stock-based compensation, and (vi) non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits). We also deduct the contingent gains from the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss plus (i) amortization of debt issue costs and intangibles, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits), and (iv) the income tax expense (benefit) of those adjustments, if any. We also deduct the contingent gains from the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using our weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present these non-GAAP measures, many of which are commonly used by investors and analysts, because we believe they assist those investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on an ongoing basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 23,201 $ 26,220 $ 127,002 $ 123,066 U.S. GAAP gross profit (loss) $ 692 $ (1,914 ) $ 8,307 $ (27,228 ) Depreciation expense 139 117 478 389 Stock-based compensation 283 771 1,596 3,292 Severance — 145 252 145 Other costs — — — 102 Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $ 1,114 $ (881 ) $ 10,633 $ (23,300 ) Non-GAAP gross margin percentage 4.8 % (3.4 %) 8.4 % (18.9 %)

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP operating expenses to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 12,428 $ 17,947 $ 59,084 $ 72,344 Depreciation expense (99 ) (67 ) (355 ) (242 ) Amortization expense (133 ) (134 ) (542 ) (269 ) Stock-based compensation 1,032 (4,277 ) (6,699 ) (17,011 ) Non-routine legal fees (33 ) (2,753 ) (214 ) (8,495 ) Severance (2,347 ) (296 ) (4,170 ) (1,333 ) Other (costs) credits — (449 ) (3,241 ) (2,251 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,848 $ 9,971 $ 43,863 $ 42,743

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the related GAAP measure of loss from operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP loss from operations $ (11,736 ) $ (19,861 ) $ (50,777 ) $ (99,572 ) Depreciation expense 238 184 833 631 Amortization expense 133 134 542 269 Stock-based compensation (749 ) 5,048 8,295 20,303 Non-routine legal fees 33 2,753 214 8,495 Severance 2,347 441 4,422 1,478 Other costs — 449 3,241 2,353 Other income (expense), net 8 (124 ) (257 ) (373 ) Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (324 ) — (660 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,050 ) $ (10,976 ) $ (34,147 ) $ (66,416 )

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted Net

Loss Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted Net

Loss Net loss per U.S. GAAP $ (11,177 ) $ (11,177 ) $ (20,501 ) $ (20,501 ) Reconciling items – Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (513 ) — 420 — Interest expense, net 59 — 96 — Amortization of debt issue costs in interest expense — 177 — 177 Depreciation expense 238 — 184 — Amortization of intangibles 133 133 134 134 Stock-based compensation (749 ) (749 ) 5,048 5,048 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary(a) (421 ) (421 ) — — Non-routine legal fees(b) 33 33 2,753 2,753 Severance(c) 2,347 2,347 441 441 Other costs(d) — — 449 449 Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $ (10,050 ) $ (9,657 ) $ (10,976 ) $ (11,499 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic and diluted N/A $ (0.08 ) N/A $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted N/A 125,107,426 N/A 103,869,160