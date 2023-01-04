WASHINGTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of FTI Capital Advisors (member FINRA/SIPC), the firm’s wholly owned investment banking subsidiary, with the addition of Rod Rivera as a Senior Managing Director and David Baker and Roger Kahn as Managing Directors.

The New York- and Denver-based team, who join FTI Capital Advisors from Capstone Partners, will advise clients in healthcare, with a focus on M&A and financing transactions. The trio has current assignments in physician practice management, medical equipment sales and services, pharmaceutical benefit management, healthcare staffing and government services, medical technologies and healthcare information technology.

In addition, the group has closed engagements in virtually all healthcare sectors, including senior living, post-acute care, life sciences, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and provider and payor services. The team will have the support of FTI Consulting’s network of professionals with deep healthcare industry expertise that includes more than 40 senior health experts and over 250 health solutions professionals, including operators, practitioners, RNs, MDs, clinicians, coders, data analysts and C-suite executives.

“Rod, David and Roger have closed numerous deals, including a large number of sophisticated middle market transactions. Their combined experience will be instrumental in bolstering our healthcare capabilities,” said Glenn Tobias, Global Co-Leader of FTI Capital Advisors. “Our pedigree is client service, and this team’s wealth of industry expertise combined with our existing strengths in healthcare consulting, business transformation, transaction services and restructuring advisory will make for an exceptionally seamless client experience when guiding them through increasingly complex deals across the healthcare landscape.”

Mr. Rivera joins FTI Capital Advisors with more than 32 years of experience completing over a hundred transactions in healthcare investment banking, corporate banking and leveraged finance, representing more than $12 billion in deal value. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director in Capstone Partners’ Healthcare Group, providing financing and M&A solutions for clients with a focus on healthcare services, including provider and payor, post-acute and pharma services. Previously, Mr. Rivera held senior positions at Credit Suisse First Boston, CIBC World Markets, Jefferies and RBS Citizens.

Mr. Baker brings more than 30 years of experience in international M&A, capital formation, partnership agreements and corporate strategic development. He has deep healthcare industry knowledge and has successfully completed numerous complex transactions representing more than $7 billion in total value in healthcare services, medical devices and healthcare information technology. Prior to joining FTI Capital Advisors, Mr. Baker was co-head of Capstone Partners’ Healthcare Group and held senior positions at Lazard and GE Healthcare.

Mr. Kahn most recently served as a Managing Director in the Healthcare Group at Capstone Partners and brings more than 35 years of experience in M&A and financings. He has worked on over 100 engagements representing more than $11 billion in aggregate value, involving various medical device, biotech and healthcare technology companies. Mr. Kahn’s transactions experience includes sell-side and buy-side M&A, leveraged buyouts, IPOs, follow-on offerings, fairness opinions, takeover defense and special committee representations. He has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, L.F. Rothschild and CIBC Oppenheimer.

“FTI Capital Advisors is recognized as the group to call when a company is looking for subject-matter expertise in M&A, transactions and restructuring,” Mr. Rivera said. “Those capabilities, combined with our team’s experience in successfully closing unique and multifaceted healthcare transactions, will greatly enhance the group’s ability to provide ideal outcomes for clients in the healthcare space.”

About FTI Capital Advisors, LLC

FTI Capital Advisors (“FTICA”) is a global boutique middle market investment bank which specializes in M&A, capital raising, valuation and opinions, and special situations mandates across targeted industry sectors – including deep credentials in the media and entertainment sector, as well as in the energy, real estate, healthcare and industrial sectors. Backed by the power of FTI Consulting’s worldwide network of professionals, FTICA combines deep industry expertise with investment banking and transaction execution experience to deliver value enhancing outcomes for our clients. FTICA is registered with FINRA in the United States and engages in securities transactions pursuant to that registration. In non-US securities transactions, FTICA may be required to work with securities dealers registered in other countries. FTI Capital Advisors, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) is the wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN). For more information, visit www.fticapitaladvisors.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com