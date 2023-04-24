WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Anthony Gotzis as a Senior Managing Director and Jacinthe Guindon as a Managing Director in the Life Sciences offering within the firm’s Health Solutions practice.

“Our clients in the life sciences industry look to us to solve their biggest business challenges,” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Anthony and Jacinthe, who have more than 60 years of combined experience in the life sciences industry, will bring real-world knowledge and innovative ideas to our clients who are navigating an increasingly complex environment.”

Mr. Gotzis, who is based in Philadelphia, brings to FTI Consulting nearly 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry as a trusted advisor, having worked with nearly all sectors of the industry. His experience includes implementing large transformation initiatives to achieve operational efficiencies and risk mitigation. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Gotzis will lead the Life Sciences R&D and Quality capability team within the Life Sciences offering.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Gotzis said, “Life sciences companies are under enormous pressure to bring drugs and devices to market faster, with fewer resources and in a manner compliant with various health authority regulations. I look forward to working with the deep pool of talented professionals at FTI Consulting as we help clients address their most challenging operational, transformational and risk-based needs.”

Ms. Guindon, who is based in Toronto, joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience in all facets of clinical development that span pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and medical devices in the United States and Canada. She has overseen the development of many therapeutics, from early-stage to approval. Ms. Guindon also has led the strategic planning and management of clinical trials. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will focus on clinical development, clinical compliance and trial and portfolio management.

About the Life Sciences offering

FTI Consulting’s world-class capabilities across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics and the healthcare ecosystem enable the firm to assist clients in solving their most complex challenges, achieve their strategic and operational objectives and help shape the technology that will improve the lives of patients, customers and communities.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

