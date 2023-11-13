McRae Thompson Joins FTI Consulting to Lead Real Estate Tax Advisory Services

FTI Consulting Senior Managing Director Stephen Bertonaschi Named Real Estate Tax Compliance Services Lead

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of McRae Thompson as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Real Estate Tax Advisory Services offering within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. In addition, Senior Managing Director Stephen Bertonaschi has been named Leader of Real Estate Tax Compliance Services.

Mr. Thompson, who is based in Atlanta, joins the firm with more than 20 years of real estate and tax consulting experience, including an extensive background in transactions and management consulting. He has advised some of the largest asset managers, private equity funds, public and private REITs, pension funds, insurance companies and other global investors in structuring billions of dollars of real estate transactions, including asset, portfolio and business acquisitions, dispositions and restructurings.

“McRae has established a reputation as one of the industry’s leading tax advisors for real estate transactions,” said Jahn Brodwin, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “He brings deep industry knowledge, business tax expertise and a true entrepreneurial vision that allows him to help clients identify value-added opportunities and guide them through all economic cycles.”

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Thompson will provide tax planning guidance in a wide variety of complex areas, including real estate fund structuring, UBTI, FIRPTA, cross-border structuring, real estate transfer pricing, mergers and acquisitions, debt restructuring, due diligence, REIT qualifications and conversions, partnership tax and general tax consulting. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thompson was a Partner and the U.S. Central Real Estate Tax Market Segment Leader at EY. Before this, he held positions at Alvarez & Marsal and Deloitte.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Thompson said, “FTI Consulting has an industry-leading reputation for guiding REITs, investors, owners, developers and other real estate sector stakeholders through an increasingly complex global tax and regulatory landscape, while helping them protect and enhance the return on their investments. I am very excited to join this exceptional team.”

In addition to Mr. Thompson’s appointment, Senior Managing Director Stephen Bertonaschi, based in Roseland, has been named Leader of the Real Estate Tax Compliance Services offering.

With 20 years of experience and a focus on institutionally owned real estate and private equity, Mr. Bertonaschi currently leads the practice’s REIT due diligence and compliance services. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Bertonaschi was a Senior Tax Manager at The Schonbraun McCann Group, a real estate advisory firm that was acquired by FTI Consulting in 2008.

About FTI Consulting Real Estate Tax Services

FTI Consulting’s real estate tax experts advise clients with respect to all transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, refinancing and debt and equity restructurings, providing tax structuring, compliance and due diligence services. Clients include the industry’s top stakeholders, including REITs, private equity funds, owners/developers, lenders and investors. FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Solutions practice has more than 185 dedicated real estate professionals, including former chief financial officers, attorneys, CPAs, tax professionals and valuation experts.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

