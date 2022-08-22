Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FTI Consulting Appoints Abi-gail Marshman as Head of Financial Crime for Middle East and North Africa

FTI Consulting Appoints Abi-gail Marshman as Head of Financial Crime for Middle East and North Africa

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Abi-gail Marshman as a Senior Managing Director and Middle East and North Africa Head of the Financial Crime practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Marshman, who is based in Abu Dhabi, brings more than two decades of financial crime control experience to the role, including expertise in regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, counterterrorist financing and sanctions. Her considerable leadership skills and deep knowledge of the financial sector will further strengthen the firm’s position as a leading provider of financial crime solutions.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Marshman worked at the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, where she established and led the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism Supervision department. Whilst there, she introduced robust compliance processes and frameworks across the region, implemented supervisory and cloud-based technology, and led the adoption of a swathe of new guidance being issued to the banking sector.

Ms. Marshman has been an active member of a number of industry bodies and authorities, including the UAE’s delegation to the Financial Action Task Force (“FATF”), where she participated in the financial sector components of the country’s mutual evaluation process. She was also an official in the South African delegation to the FATF, where she focused on financial sector policy issues.

“The heightened focus on combatting financial crime in the Middle East is ever-increasing, bringing greater onus on companies and commercial banks to have more effective tools,” said Richard Grint, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of Financial Crime at FTI Consulting. “Abi-gail brings substantial knowledge from both a regulatory compliance and practitioner perspective on how to combat these risks. Following the arrival of Zarik Nawaz in Dubai earlier in the year, Abi-gail’s appointment cements the expansion of our practice and gives our clients access to a valuable resource.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Marshman said, “FTI Consulting provides the perfect platform for me to continue my efforts to improve the level of financial crime risk mitigation in the region. It will be a privilege to help build the financial crime practice in MENA, and I look forward to assisting clients with their safeguarding against the imminent risks to their businesses.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Gulf
1408 Burj Daman
DIFC, Dubai
PO Box 71253

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contacts:
Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
helen.obi@fticonsulting.com

Sunil Mashari
+971 54 567 5674
sunil.mashari@fticonsulting.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.