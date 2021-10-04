Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FTI Consulting Appoints Respected Energy Veteran Kumar Padisetti as Senior Managing Director in Australia

FTI Consulting Appoints Respected Energy Veteran Kumar Padisetti as Senior Managing Director in Australia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of energy expert Kumar Padisetti as a Senior Managing Director in the Economic Consulting segment, based in Melbourne.

With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Padisetti has deep expertise in market design and reform, project development, and commercial advisory across energy and carbon markets and renewables. Over his career, he has held senior positions with large energy companies in Australia and New Zealand and has built a strong reputation as a strategic advisor to senior leaders in the energy sector.

Mr. Padisetti joins from Deloitte Access Economics, where he built a leading energy advisory practice focused on assisting clients as they navigate Australasia’s energy markets. Prior to Deloitte, Mr. Padisetti was a partner at Saha International, where he was responsible for the Energy and Resources practice in Australasia. 

Commenting on the appointment, Robert Southern, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Australia Economic & Financial Consulting at FTI Consulting, said, “We are delighted to have Kumar join our Economic & Financial Consulting practice. His extensive experience and knowledge of the energy sector combined with his commercial and financial acumen and technical expertise will enhance our local capabilities and offering to our clients.”

Mark Dewar, a Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader at FTI Consulting, added, “Kumar’s appointment supports our firm’s commitment to growing our Economic & Financial Consulting practice in Australia and to further expand our leading energy practice. His deep sector expertise, market knowledge and strong leadership skills will significantly enhance our firm’s offering to clients across Australia and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Padisetti said, “FTI Consulting has established itself as a world leader in energy market advice. The team has contributed to some of the most transformative energy projects globally, and I look forward to supporting the ongoing growth of the business in Australia and working with its global network of energy experts to drive the continuing energy transition in our region.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Level 21, Bourke Place
600 Bourke St,
Melbourne VIC 3000
Australia
+61.3.9604.0600

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rebecca Hine
+1.61.7.3225.4972
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.