LONDON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Charlie Armitstead as a Senior Managing Director and UK Head of Capital Markets in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Armitstead is a capital markets and financial communications specialist with over 25 years of experience. He joins from Teneo, where he previously led the Financial Communications practice and oversaw a strong period of growth. Prior to that, he was Managing Partner of Pendomer Communications, the business that he co-founded in 2011 and subsequently sold to Teneo in 2016.

He started his career at Financial Dynamics (now FTI Consulting) in 1999, where he advised clients across a broad range of sectors. During his 12 years at the firm, he had postings in London, New York and Washington, D.C.

Mr. Armitstead will join the business over the coming months and will be based in London, working across FTI Consulting’s multiple practice areas and disciplines to help drive further growth in the UK and internationally. He brings experience and specialism which complement the existing team and will augment the senior talent at the firm. His appointment will further strengthen FTI Consulting’s ability to help the world’s largest organisations navigate complex, critical moments in their growth journeys.

“Charlie is recognised as one of the leading capital markets communications advisors in the UK,” said John Waples, EMEA Chair and UK Head for Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting. “His impressive track record advising both domestic and international clients, on landmark transactions and some of the most high-profile situations in the last decade, will be invaluable experience as we look to continue our strong growth trajectory.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Armitstead said, “I’m hugely excited about returning to a business that has always been very special to me following 12 extremely happy years there at the outset of my career. I’m very impressed with how FTI Consulting has evolved over the last 10 years, and I look forward to working with colleagues across all parts of the business and helping to extend its enviable track record.”

