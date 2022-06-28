FTI Consulting Bolsters Forensic & Risk Advisory Services in China with Appointment of Senior Managing Director Casey Kah

Breaking News
SHANGHAI, China, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced its continued investment in its Forensic & Risk Advisory Services practice with the appointment of Casey Kah as a Senior Managing Director in Shanghai.

Mr. Kah brings over 20 years of experience conducting independent investigations into financial misstatements, bribery and corruption issues and employee misconduct matters, as articulated by whistleblowers, auditors or short sellers.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Kah was a Partner in the Forensic & Integrity Services practice at Ernst & Young in Shanghai. He led numerous complex investigations and assisted clients in proactively identifying risk areas and managing and mitigating non-compliance risks, strengthening processes and supporting systems and enhancing compliance frameworks. He has diverse industry experience across life sciences, automotive, financial institutions, consumer and industrial products, asset management, mining and metals, media and travel.

“Casey has joined us during an exciting period as we look toward growth in China and brings a wealth of experience to our Forensic & Risk Advisory Services practice. His background will give clients unique insights that will help them manage investigations and maintain compliance programs that will protect their ability to operate,” said Jon Rowell, Head of Asia and Caribbean at FTI Consulting.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kah said, “I am excited to build our Forensic & Risk Advisory Services practice in China, and I am eager to help further expand the team’s footprint in Asia. Leveraging my experience, in combination with the deep expertise of FTI Consulting’s global network, will help clients tackle some of their most sophisticated challenges.”

Mr. Kah is a frequent speaker on compliance matters and best practices and has presented at numerous events, including Integrity APAC Summit, Innoxcell Annual Symposium, The European Chamber Compliance Conference, American Conference Institute’s China Forum On Anti-Corruption and Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Annie Malone
+852.3768.4606
annie.malone@fticonsulting.com 

 

