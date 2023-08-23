WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has further expanded its existing partnership with Reveal, the global provider of a leading artificial intelligence-powered e-discovery, review and investigations platform.

In addition to existing global data hosting and early case assessment offerings with Reveal, FTI Technology now leverages an expanded suite of Reveal’s sentiment analysis and custom multi-modal classification workflows. The addition of these features to FTI Technology’s disputes and investigations offerings will enhance e-discovery processes with advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities and enable new workflows for validating document productions.

“Our team is continually innovating with emerging AI functionality to test and certify new methodologies that improve e-discovery outcomes and deliver benefits for our clients,” said Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology. “Reveal is a flexible platform that allows us to build and customize complex language models to deliver rich insights defensibly during fast-paced disputes and investigations. This latest enhancement of our partnership includes the creation of repeatable custom tools that enable clients to expedite discovery. We’re also providing bespoke analytics that allow us to segment data in meaningful ways for early case assessment, fact finding and quality control.”

Features and benefits of this enhancement include:

Use of Reveal’s language modeling and supervised classifiers to assist with downstream quality control by flagging documents that may have been missed and validating production sets for relevance and risk.

The ability to effectively and defensibly leverage learnings from past matters to reduce data volumes and training for future matters through custom models for privilege, intellectual property, key documents, employment cases and other specific use cases.

Layering of custom classifiers with pre-built sentiment analysis models to quickly find key documents and concepts.

Custom algorithms that supplement and complement search to meaningfully segment documents for manual review, conceptual analysis, privilege or other categories.

Efficient document prioritization and orientation to key issues within a data set to surface insights and issues for scenarios in which the underlying details are unclear (e.g., internal investigations and compliance matters).

Multi-modal models to simultaneously layer and analyze documents according to content, metadata, association and other factors.

“Deepening our collaboration with FTI Consulting is an inevitable next step in our shared journey to reshape the art and science of fact-finding and quality control using artificial intelligence,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “With partners like FTI Consulting, Reveal continues to blend the best AI technology with unmatched human expertise to transform outcomes for today’s most influential global organizations.”

In addition to the new features, FTI Technology leverages Reveal’s powerful AI-enabled technologies to provide significant and defensible reduction of data volumes and fast insights during early case assessment. Global support for hosting, processing and review is also available across dozens of countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. FTI Technology’s digital insights and risk management experts provide a broad range of consulting and services that help companies address critical areas of digital risk, including e-discovery, data privacy and information governance, compliance and risk and legal operations. For more information, visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for e-discovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the e-discovery process.

