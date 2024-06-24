WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its global Aviation practice with the appointments of Stephen Strange as a Senior Managing Director and David Walfisch as a Managing Director.

“The aviation industry faces a challenging regulatory environment while confronting supply chain constraints, workforce shortages and sustainability objectives,” said Martin Kuehne, newly appointed leader of the Business Transformation offering within the global Aviation practice, which he co-leads with Marc Bilbao, and Co-Leader of the Human Capital practice at FTI Consulting. “Steve and David bring a level of expertise in strategy and business planning that complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to provide a full suite of services to our aviation clients through each step of their business cycle.”

Mr. Strange, who is based in San Francisco, has more than two decades of experience in the aviation industry, focusing on commercial strategy, fleet planning, aircraft acquisition, operations, turnarounds and transformation. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Strange will help clients with commercial strategy and growth plans, while continuing to advise airlines on new aircraft acquisitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Strange said, “The aviation industry is continually facing new pressures. My goal has always been to help clients navigate these complex situations and make prudent decisions. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting as we provide airline leadership teams with strategic guidance related to their growth, fleet, supply and technology challenges, and help incorporate sustainability mindsets into their businesses.”

Mr. Strange joins FTI Consulting from Accenture, following that firm’s acquisition of Seabury Consulting, where he served as a Managing Director. Prior to that, he spent six years in supply chain and customer finance roles at Boeing.

Mr. Walfisch, who is based in New York, is a commercial and fleet strategy expert with more than 16 years of experience in the airline industry. At FTI Consulting, he will support clients through business planning, fleet acquisition campaigns and cost reduction efforts. Mr. Walfisch has extensive experience in aviation industry sustainability and will continue to help clients work toward sustainability goals while focusing on broader strategic objectives. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Walfisch was a Principal Director at Accenture, joining the firm as part of the acquisition of Seabury Consulting.

The arrival of Mr. Strange and Mr. Walfisch boost FTI Consulting’s investment in its global Aviation practice, following the appointment of Senior Managing Director Frank Martin earlier this year. Experts within the practice provide clients with in-depth functional capabilities in human capital, commercial, network, ground operations, capital raise, airline-related business entities and aerospace.

“Over the last several years, FTI Consulting has made significant investments in aviation industry talent, building a robust holistic offering to transform and improve aviation performance,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “As businesses navigate the evolving landscape and ever-changing demands, these appointments underscore the firm’s commitment to further enhancing our capabilities in commercial strategy, fleet planning and sustainability within aviation and align seamlessly with our mission of delivering comprehensive solutions that drive sustainable growth and operational excellence for our clients.”

