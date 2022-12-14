WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of three senior professionals, further strengthening the financial services capabilities within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

The new hires include Senior Managing Director Marshall Schlimer in New York and Managing Directors Peter Schablik in Boston and Debra Bonosconi in Washington, D.C.

“Boards, executives and investors are taking a more strategic approach to risk management and corporate governance practices due to the increase in complex regulations, technological transformation and external threats,” said Wendy Shapss, Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “To thrive in this environment, companies must evaluate all stages of risk: preparation, prevention and adaptation. We are continuing to expand our team with experts who have the broad experience to address the unique needs and risks of our clients.”

Mr. Schlimer brings more than 30 years of experience providing audit, risk and advisory services to public and private organizations. He has led high-profile projects, investigations, acquisitions and regulatory consent orders in the United States and abroad. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on helping clients transform their internal audit and control groups into valued strategic advisors by focusing on risks stemming from financial reporting, regulatory compliance and operations. He will also be responsible for growing the firm’s Governance, Internal Audit, and Controls offering, which provides critical governance and risk services that help clients respond effectively to challenges of evolving risk profiles and rapidly changing regulatory requirements.

Mr. Schablik brings more than 30 years of experience in consulting leadership positions. Most recently, he was a Partner and banking practice leader with Mazars USA LLP. Mr. Schablik has an extensive background in system consulting, Sarbanes-Oxley advisory, system and organization controls reporting and a broad range of compliance and internal audit services. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on the Governance, Internal Audit, and Controls offering and provide information technology-related compliance services to banks, insurance providers and other entities.

Ms. Bonosconi brings more than 25 years of experience as a former federal financial institutions regulator, banking executive and consulting expert. She specializes in anti-money laundering, Office of Foreign Assets Control compliance, risk management, governance and regulatory matters for international and domestic financial institutions. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Bonosconi will contribute to developing and enhancing the financial crimes and sanctions compliance programs to ensure consistency with regulatory requirements and expectations, as well as evolving industry best practices.

“A myriad of risks emerged on a global scale over the past several years,” said Stella Mendes, Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Because of this, we have continued to grow our teams with the leading experts in the field. These recent appointments highlight our commitment to investing in a deep bench that can support clients in the new risk landscape.”

