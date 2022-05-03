FTI Consulting Expands Forensic and Litigation Consulting Capabilities in France with Appointment of Senior Managing Director Cyril Naudin

Breaking News
PARIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Cyril Naudin as a Senior Managing Director within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, based in Paris.

Mr. Naudin has more than 20 years of experience assisting French and international companies and their legal counsel on strategic forensic and financial crime investigations and compliance matters. He is the most recent addition to the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in France, following the December appointment of Karl Payeur as leader of the French practice.

“I am delighted to welcome Cyril to the Forensic and Litigation Consulting team in France,” said Karen Briggs, Head of EMEA Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology at FTI Consulting. “With his wealth of investigations and compliance experience, Cyril’s appointment supports our goal of becoming the leading provider of forensic, investigation, compliance and technology services in France and across the EMEA region.”  

Mr. Naudin leads and conducts regulatory and internal investigations in France and abroad, dealing with allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption, including electronic data review. He assists international companies and public-sector entities in the assessment or implementation of their compliance programmes, mainly in the context of Sapin II and the ISO 37001 norm requirements: corruption and fraud risk assessment, implementation of specific procedures, set-up of whistleblowing systems, design and implementation of accounting controls, and fraud and corruption-related seminars, including assisting organizations during controls carried out by the French anticorruption agency (Agence Française Anticorruption). Mr. Naudin also provides clients with compliance expertise, including corporate intelligence services, compliance audit and anti-bribery and anti-corruption due diligence in the context of M&A operations.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Naudin led the forensic advisory and compliance practice for France and Africa at a Big Four firm.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Naudin said, “I am pleased to join the Investigation & Compliance team of FTI Consulting’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. It’s an exciting time to be part of FTI Consulting in France and I have been impressed by the level of expertise and quality since joining the firm. I look forward to working with Karen, Karl and the team and contributing to the continued growth of our team and the French practice.”

The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting provides multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition and analysis, and forensic accounting services to the global business and legal community. The team supports clients facing high-stakes litigation, arbitration, compliance investigations and regulatory scrutiny.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

