FTI Consulting Expands Relativity Offering to China

April 26, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the Company’s Technology segment has expanded its partnership with Relativity to provide its e-discovery software solutions to clients in China. 

“Our clients turn to us for help with a wide range of matters, and our expertise across a number of leading platforms helps us find the best tool for the client. As we see the increase of cross-border investigations that involve Chinese companies, best-of-breed technology like Relativity can help our clients make informed decisions,” said Christopher Marks, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of FTI Technology in Asia. “With our practice’s growth in China and our recent infrastructure refresh, we are introducing new platforms and services to meet the needs and preferences of our client base. Adding Relativity to our portfolio gives us more ways to help legal teams reduce risk and navigate any range of e-discovery challenges with a single, trusted service provider.”

FTI Technology differentiates its Relativity technology offering by utilizing expert workflows and advanced analytics to reduce the cost and complexity of large, and often global, e-discovery matters. FTI Technology also provides its clients with an enhanced Relativity solution that leverages its own proprietary technology as well as add-ons from software partners and the consulting expertise of FTI Technology professionals globally.

“FTI Technology has built a reputation for delivering high-quality e-discovery and information governance services on a global scale,” said Veeral Gosalia, a Senior Managing Director and Asia Pacific Leader with FTI Technology. “By adding Relativity in China, we continue to expand our addressable market by offering clients one more way to quickly scale and manage their global e-discovery needs.”

Over the last two years, FTI Technology has expanded its Relativity managed e-discovery services across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The addition of these offerings in China furthers the firm’s reach in helping legal teams in the region deal with e-discovery challenges and cost containment for local and cross-border matters of all sizes.

FTI Technology is widely recognized as a leading provider of high-quality e-discovery consulting and services that span the entire discovery process. From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology experts are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes to targeted internal investigations. As part of this, FTI Technology provides clients with a choice of technology and service options to best meet their particular needs and preferences. Relativity augments other technologies offered by FTI Technology within China, including Nuix Discover and Microsoft Office 365 Advanced eDiscovery.

For more information on FTI Technology’s e-discovery consulting and services, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Relativity
At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago’s Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Kate Holmes
+1.206.373.6521
[email protected]

