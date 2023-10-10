LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has added Dr. Jens Koenig as a Senior Managing Director and Dr. Sebastian Schmitz as a Managing Director in its growing team of digital insights and risk management experts in Germany.

“The legal and regulatory landscape in Germany has been in a state of significant change over the past year, which has driven new risks and investigation complexities for our clients,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Greater scrutiny and attention around emerging technologies, environmental issues, white-collar crime and data privacy are leading to increased needs for information and data governance-related guidance, as well as expert support for high-pressure digital forensic and e-discovery matters. The addition of Jens and Sebastian to our team in Germany is a continuation of our commitment to grow our global client offerings across a range of specialisations.”

Dr. Koenig is an attorney with nearly 20 years of practicing experience supporting multinational regulatory investigations and coordinating investigative efforts in response to enforcement actions by German prosecutors, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other domestic and international regulatory agencies. He helps clients solve complex data challenges through close collaboration between legal and IT teams and advises on corporate governance and compliance matters across industry sectors, including automotive, banking, healthcare, pharmaceutical and aerospace. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Dr. Koenig served as counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Munich, Frankfurt and New York for 17 years, with a focus on white-collar crime, internal investigations and cross-border matters. He holds a PhD from Heinrich Heine University of Dϋsseldorf School of Law.

Dr. Schmitz brings a decade of experience in digital forensics, risk advisory and e-discovery. He has deep expertise advising clients on compliance best practices and investigative strategies to respond to complex, high-stakes regulatory inquiries. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Dr. Schmitz served in risk, regulatory, forensics and e-discovery advisory roles within multiple Big Four firms. He was also head of e-discovery operations for a Big Four firm and served on the innovation board of directors for The Federal Association for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (“BSKI”). He holds a PhD from the Department of Social Sciences and Public Affairs, Bundeswehr University Munich.

Renato Fazzone, a Senior Managing Director and FTI Consulting country leader for Germany, added, “Jens and Sebastian both bring the precise combination of legal, regulatory and technical expertise our clients need to mitigate their digital risks and effectively navigate emerging challenges in e-discovery and investigations. We welcome their experience and leadership to our growing team in Germany.”

