Extends Leading Position as Top-Tier Digital and AI Experts Across Law Firms, Corporates, Private Equity and Governments

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of a cross-segment digital offering that leverages the full scope of FTI Consulting’s deep industry expertise across the digital landscape.

Individual FTI Consulting business segments have long been at the forefront of leveraging digital tools and technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced data and analytics to deliver efficient, defensible and bespoke client solutions. This cross-segment offering integrates these approaches to help clients attack the new, cross-cutting wave of risks and opportunities they face, from historical to emerging technologies.

An integrated approach to addressing evolving client needs is critical as the pace of digital change accelerates. For example, a 2023 FTI Consulting survey of 600 C-suite and senior executives at European companies found that only 25% said their organizations’ digital transformations were truly successful, while those who completed the process expected revenues to grow by 10% more than their competitors over the next year.

“Emerging technologies like generative AI and blockchain have transformed the business landscape and will continue to do so at increasing speed,” said Carlyn Taylor, Chief Growth Officer at FTI Consulting. “At the same time, these advanced technologies are creating new challenges for our clients that are more multi-faceted and complex than ever before. This offering builds on the strength and breadth of our various digital services across our business segments to deliver expert-driven solutions for our clients.”

Customized solutions are tailored to address the unique needs of chief executive officers, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief compliance officers, chief operating officers, chief information and security officers and law firm partners. The offering leverages the expertise of more than 1,100 professionals from across FTI Consulting to provide law firms, corporates, private equity firms and governments with seamless digital solutions across nine distinct areas:

Artificial Intelligence : Across the AI lifecycle, FTI Consulting brings together unparalleled domain expertise in transformation and risk with a team of more than 100 data scientists, engineers and technologists to deliver AI-driven client solutions that create value and minimize risk.

: Across the AI lifecycle, FTI Consulting brings together unparalleled domain expertise in transformation and risk with a team of more than 100 data scientists, engineers and technologists to deliver AI-driven client solutions that create value and minimize risk. Blockchain & Digital Assets : From fighting fraud to reducing risk and exploring innovation in the decentralized ecosystem, FTI Consulting’s team includes blockchain and digital assets experts, digital forensic investigators, former regulators and law enforcement agents, former prosecutors, cybersecurity specialists, financial restructuring experts and forensic accountants.

: From fighting fraud to reducing risk and exploring innovation in the decentralized ecosystem, FTI Consulting’s team includes blockchain and digital assets experts, digital forensic investigators, former regulators and law enforcement agents, former prosecutors, cybersecurity specialists, financial restructuring experts and forensic accountants. Communications & Insights : FTI Consulting brings together experts across data science and primary research, as well as digital and creative strategy and execution, who take a data-driven, audience-first approach to help organizations craft compelling narratives, reach decision makers where they are and drive positive business outcomes.

: FTI Consulting brings together experts across data science and primary research, as well as digital and creative strategy and execution, who take a data-driven, audience-first approach to help organizations craft compelling narratives, reach decision makers where they are and drive positive business outcomes. Cybersecurity & Privacy : An intelligence-led, expert-driven, strategic approach to global cybersecurity and data privacy challenges affecting people, operations and reputation is critical to protect enterprise value. FTI Consulting’s multidisciplinary, global cybersecurity team maintains relationships with the top global intelligence agencies, regulatory authorities, law firms and private agencies to better support clients with cyber incident prevention, response and investigation.

: An intelligence-led, expert-driven, strategic approach to global cybersecurity and data privacy challenges affecting people, operations and reputation is critical to protect enterprise value. FTI Consulting’s multidisciplinary, global cybersecurity team maintains relationships with the top global intelligence agencies, regulatory authorities, law firms and private agencies to better support clients with cyber incident prevention, response and investigation. Data & Analytics : FTI Consulting’s data analytics experts focus on empowering businesses with tailored digital platforms and cutting-edge solutions, including emerging AI risk advisory and responsible AI development. A team of data computer scientists, Ph.D. data scientists, mathematicians and business and finance experts works alongside industry, regulatory, legal and other experts to provide strategic business solutions to solve critical client needs.

: FTI Consulting’s data analytics experts focus on empowering businesses with tailored digital platforms and cutting-edge solutions, including emerging AI risk advisory and responsible AI development. A team of data computer scientists, Ph.D. data scientists, mathematicians and business and finance experts works alongside industry, regulatory, legal and other experts to provide strategic business solutions to solve critical client needs. Digital Forensics : With extensive experience in fraud, employee misconduct, theft of intellectual property and more, FTI Consulting’s digital forensics team ensures fast, strategic and confidential services worldwide with minimal disruption. Along with digital forensics specialists, FTI Consulting offers licensed private investigators, damages experts and a full trial services team.

: With extensive experience in fraud, employee misconduct, theft of intellectual property and more, FTI Consulting’s digital forensics team ensures fast, strategic and confidential services worldwide with minimal disruption. Along with digital forensics specialists, FTI Consulting offers licensed private investigators, damages experts and a full trial services team. Digital Transformation : Digital transformations are at the heart of business value creation and are critical to building sustained competitive advantage. FTI Consulting’s team of digital and technology transformation consultants includes ex-operators who have successfully led digital transformations at corporate and private equity-owned organizations.

: Digital transformations are at the heart of business value creation and are critical to building sustained competitive advantage. FTI Consulting’s team of digital and technology transformation consultants includes ex-operators who have successfully led digital transformations at corporate and private equity-owned organizations. E-discovery & Legal Analytics : To meet dynamic legal and regulatory challenges, organizations and law firms need innovative e-discovery solutions, processes and technologies in place. FTI Consulting’s experienced global team includes forensic experts, corporate investigation specialists, multilingual reviewers and technology and e-discovery consultants, who assist at any stage of the e-discovery process and leverage advanced analytics and expert workflows to provide legal teams with actionable insights and solutions.

: To meet dynamic legal and regulatory challenges, organizations and law firms need innovative e-discovery solutions, processes and technologies in place. FTI Consulting’s experienced global team includes forensic experts, corporate investigation specialists, multilingual reviewers and technology and e-discovery consultants, who assist at any stage of the e-discovery process and leverage advanced analytics and expert workflows to provide legal teams with actionable insights and solutions. Information Governance, Privacy & Security: Enterprise data, whether stored on servers, in the cloud or on employee devices, presents new challenges and opportunities for organizations. As data volumes increase, these challenges can range from storing data in compliance with privacy regulations to implementing information governance and preservation policies to meet specific legal obligations. FTI Consulting’s information governance, privacy and security experts have advanced legal and business degrees, a wide range of legal, technology and privacy certifications, and industry experience as former regulators, chief privacy officers, data protection officers and privacy engineers.

