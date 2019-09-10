Breaking News
Home / Top News / FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has been named to Consulting magazine’s 2019 Best Firms to Work For list, which is based on an annual employee satisfaction survey completed by more than 10,000 consulting professionals from over 300 firms.

FTI Consulting was named to the list for the second consecutive year. The firm was noted for excelling in leadership and client engagement and placed among the top 10 firms where employees said their work was particularly engaging. Consulting magazine also ranked FTI Consulting among the top five firms for financial consulting services.

“This firm is moving and delivering for our clients and our people,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “This momentum is because we are committed to growing in our ability to help clients on the most high-profile engagements and creating a platform for high-impact careers for our people.”

Earning a top spot on Consulting’s Best Firms to Work For list follows other workplace honors for the firm this year. In March, FTI Consulting was named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the fourth consecutive year in 16 sectors and functional areas. In June, the firm was named to The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list.

In May, FTI Consulting and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were recognized as firm of the year in five categories at the annual Who’s Who Legal Awards ceremony in London. FTI Consulting was named Consulting Firm of the Year, Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year, Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year and Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year. Compass Lexecon was named Competition Economics Firm of the Year.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: FTI Consulting, Inc. 
555 12th Street NW 
Washington, DC 20004 
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: 
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact: 
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.