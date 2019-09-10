FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has been named to Consulting magazine’s 2019 Best Firms to Work For list , which is based on an annual employee satisfaction survey completed by more than 10,000 consulting professionals from over 300 firms.

FTI Consulting was named to the list for the second consecutive year. The firm was noted for excelling in leadership and client engagement and placed among the top 10 firms where employees said their work was particularly engaging. Consulting magazine also ranked FTI Consulting among the top five firms for financial consulting services.

“This firm is moving and delivering for our clients and our people,” said Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “This momentum is because we are committed to growing in our ability to help clients on the most high-profile engagements and creating a platform for high-impact careers for our people.”

Earning a top spot on Consulting’s Best Firms to Work For list follows other workplace honors for the firm this year. In March, FTI Consulting was named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the fourth consecutive year in 16 sectors and functional areas. In June, the firm was named to The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list.

In May, FTI Consulting and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were recognized as firm of the year in five categories at the annual Who’s Who Legal Awards ceremony in London. FTI Consulting was named Consulting Firm of the Year, Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year, Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year and Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year. Compass Lexecon was named Competition Economics Firm of the Year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

