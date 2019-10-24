FTI Consulting Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2019 Revenues of $593.1 Million, Up 15.6% Compared to $513.0 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Third Quarter 2019 EPS of $1.59, Up 39.5% Compared to $1.14 in Prior Year Quarter; Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted EPS of $1.63, Up 63.0% Compared to $1.00 in Prior Year Quarter

Company Raises Full Year 2019 Guidance Ranges for Revenues, EPS and Adjusted EPS to Reflect Record Year-to-Date 2019 Performance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third quarter 2019 revenues of $593.1 million increased $80.1 million, or 15.6%, compared to revenues of $513.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation (“FX”), revenues increased $86.7 million, or 16.9%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand across all business segments compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $60.4 million compared to $44.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher operating profits in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments.

Adjusted EBITDA of $92.3 million, or 15.6% of revenues, compared to $67.4 million, or 13.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 16.7% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation, as well as higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2019 fully diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.59 compared to $1.14 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2019 EPS included $2.2 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company’s 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 (“2023 Convertible Notes”), which decreased EPS by $0.04. Third quarter 2018 EPS included a $6.2 million after-tax gain related to the sale of the Company’s Ringtail e-discovery software and related business (“Ringtail divestiture”), which increased EPS by $0.16. Third quarter 2019 Adjusted EPS of $1.63, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.00 in the prior year quarter.

Commenting on these results, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “These powerful results reflect our focus: investing in great professionals to enhance our ability to serve our clients as they navigate their most complex business challenges and opportunities.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $131.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $120.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase in cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in cash collected resulting from higher revenues compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation-related costs.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 90,848 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $85.11 for a total cost of $7.7 million. As of September 30, 2019, approximately $94.6 million remained available for stock repurchases under the Company’s $400.0 million stock repurchase authorization.

Cash and cash equivalents of $258.5 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $505.9 million at September 30, 2018 and $189.1 million at June 30, 2019. Total debt, net of cash, of $57.8 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $110.4 million at September 30, 2018 and $147.1 million at June 30, 2019. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to an increase in cash provided by operating activities and repayment of borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility, which was partially offset by payments related to the August 2019 acquisition of Andersch AG.

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $56.3 million, or 41.6%, to

$191.7 million in the quarter compared to $135.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $57.7 million, or 42.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation and transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $48.1 million, or 25.1% of segment revenues, compared to $26.8 million, or 19.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues with improved utilization, which was partially offset by higher compensation, related to an increase in variable compensation and billable headcount and higher SG&A expenses.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $16.0 million, or 12.6%, to $142.7 million in the quarter compared to $126.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $17.0 million, or 13.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for disputes and investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $27.0 million, or 18.9% of segment revenues, compared to $22.0 million, or 17.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to an increase in billable headcount and higher SG&A expenses.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $2.5 million, or 1.8%, to $141.7 million in the quarter compared to $139.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $4.7 million, or 3.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was largely due to higher demand for non-merger and acquisition-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $19.4 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, compared to $23.2 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, related to an increase in variable compensation and billable headcount and higher SG&A expenses.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $0.4 million, or 0.7%, to $57.1 million in the quarter compared to $56.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $0.9 million, or 1.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for global cross-border investigations and litigation services, which was offset by lower demand for merger and acquisition-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.3 million, or 21.5% of segment revenues, compared to $11.5 million, or 20.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues and lower SG&A expenses, largely due to a decline in research and development expense resulting from the September 2018 Ringtail divestiture, which was partially offset by higher compensation, due to an increase in billable headcount and variable compensation.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $4.9 million, or 8.9%, to $60.0 million in the quarter compared to $55.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $6.4 million, or 11.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for project-based corporate reputation services in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.6 million, or 21.1% of segment revenues, compared to $10.8 million, or 19.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, related to an increase in billable headcount and variable compensation and higher SG&A expenses.

2019 Guidance

Given the record year-to-date 2019 performance, the Company is raising its full year revenue, EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for 2019. The Company now estimates that 2019 revenues will range between $2.250 billion and $2.300 billion. This compares to the previous revenue guidance of between $2.175 billion and $2.250 billion. The Company now estimates that 2019 EPS will range between $5.63 and $5.88. This compares to the previous EPS guidance of between $4.88 and $5.38. The Company now estimates that 2019 Adjusted EPS will range between $5.75 and $6.00. This compares to the previous Adjusted EPS guidance of between $5.00 and $5.50. The $0.12 per share variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2019 includes estimated non-cash interest expense of approximately $0.17 per share related to the Company’s 2023 Convertible Notes and the first quarter 2019 $0.05 per share tax gain related to the Ringtail divestiture.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Certain of these measures are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income (Loss) as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income (Loss) for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income (Loss) for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, gain or loss on sale of a business and the impact of adopting the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “2017 Tax Act”). We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “forecasts” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company’s actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, including the 2017 Tax Act; and other risks described under the heading “Item 1A, Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, including the risks set forth under “Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments” and “Risks Related to Our Operations,” and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,470 $ 312,069 Accounts receivable: Billed receivables 552,253 437,797 Unbilled receivables 455,342 319,205 Allowances for doubtful accounts and unbilled services (268,132 ) (202,394 ) Accounts receivable, net 739,463 554,608 Current portion of notes receivable 32,368 29,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,849 69,448 Total current assets 1,096,150 965,353 Property and equipment, net 92,135 84,577 Operating lease assets 152,064 — Goodwill 1,197,406 1,172,316 Other intangible assets, net 41,247 34,633 Notes receivable, net 78,800 84,471 Other assets 32,467 37,771 Total assets $ 2,690,269 $ 2,379,121 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 158,136 $ 104,600 Accrued compensation 354,299 333,536 Billings in excess of services provided 34,349 44,434 Total current liabilities 546,784 482,570 Long-term debt, net 273,055 265,571 Non-current operating lease liabilities 171,410 — Deferred income taxes 159,406 155,088 Other liabilities 78,380 127,067 Total liabilities 1,229,035 1,030,296 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 37,629 (2019) and 38,147 (2018) 376 381 Additional paid-in capital 240,508 299,534 Retained earnings 1,384,392 1,196,727 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,042 ) (147,817 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,461,234 1,348,825 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,690,269 $ 2,379,121

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenues $ 593,106 $ 513,012 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 380,892 336,477 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127,951 117,448 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,125 1,975 510,968 455,900 Operating income 82,138 57,112 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,973 1,400 Interest expense (4,832 ) (7,246 ) Gain on sale of business — 13,031 (1,859 ) 7,185 Income before income tax provision 80,279 64,297 Income tax provision 19,857 19,964 Net income $ 60,422 $ 44,333 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.65 $ 1.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,617 37,318 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,938 38,756 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $373 $ (16,633 ) $ (4,180 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (16,633 ) (4,180 ) Comprehensive income $ 43,789 $ 40,153

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenues $ 1,750,499 $ 1,522,884 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,116,224 987,912 Selling, general and administrative expenses 371,042 347,473 Amortization of other intangible assets 5,838 6,297 1,493,104 1,341,682 Operating income 257,395 181,202 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 5,741 2,074 Interest expense (14,371 ) (20,073 ) Gain on sale of business — 13,031 (8,630 ) (4,968 ) Income before income tax provision 248,765 176,234 Income tax provision 61,100 49,347 Net income $ 187,665 $ 126,887 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 5.09 $ 3.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,851 37,008 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 4.92 $ 3.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 38,107 38,214 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 and $373 $ (16,225 ) $ (17,417 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (16,225 ) (17,417 ) Comprehensive income $ 171,440 $ 109,470

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 60,422 $ 44,333 $ 187,665 $ 126,887 Add back: Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,166 938 6,411 938 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (563 ) (241 ) (1,666 ) (241 ) Gain on sale of business — (13,031 ) — (13,031 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — 6,798 (2,097 ) 6,798 Adjusted net income $ 62,025 $ 38,797 $ 190,313 $ 121,351 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.14 $ 4.92 $ 3.32 Add back: Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.06 0.03 0.17 0.03 Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Gain on sale of business — (0.34 ) — (0.34 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — 0.18 (0.06 ) 0.18 Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.63 $ 1.00 $ 4.99 $ 3.18 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted 37,938 38,756 38,107 38,214

(1) In 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of Ringtail.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP) (1) $ 5.63 $ 5.88 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.17 0.17 Tax impact of gain on sale of business (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 5.75 $ 6.00

(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2019 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, or gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)﻿

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 60,422 Interest income and other (2,973 ) Interest expense 4,832 Income tax provision 19,857 Operating income $ 46,007 $ 25,534 $ 17,943 $ 9,094 $ 11,343 $ (27,783 ) $ 82,138 Depreciation and amortization 964 1,188 1,426 3,192 619 691 8,080 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,113 286 44 — 682 — 2,125 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,084 $ 27,008 $ 19,413 $ 12,286 $ 12,644 $ (27,092 ) $ 92,343 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 187,665 Interest income and other (5,741 ) Interest expense 14,371 Income tax provision 61,100 Operating income $ 130,470 $ 82,753 $ 62,179 $ 30,080 $ 30,691 $ (78,778 ) $ 257,395 Depreciation and amortization 2,821 3,448 4,454 7,804 1,782 2,074 22,383 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,646 865 133 — 2,194 — 5,838 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,937 $ 87,066 $ 66,766 $ 37,884 $ 34,667 $ (76,704 ) $ 285,616

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 44,333 Interest income and other (1,400 ) Interest expense 7,246 Gain on sale of business (13,031 ) Income tax provision 19,964 Operating income $ 25,252 $ 20,625 $ 21,713 $ 7,926 $ 9,402 $ (27,806 ) $ 57,112 Depreciation and amortization 779 1,036 1,468 3,537 568 907 8,295 Amortization of other intangible assets 767 309 57 10 832 — 1,975 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,798 $ 21,970 $ 23,238 $ 11,473 $ 10,802 $ (26,899 ) $ 67,382 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 126,887 Interest income and other (2,074 ) Interest expense 20,073 Gain on sale of business (13,031 ) Income tax provision 49,347 Operating income $ 92,504 $ 71,128 $ 53,385 $ 14,486 $ 27,275 $ (77,576 ) $ 181,202 Depreciation and amortization 2,534 3,195 4,209 10,141 1,747 2,722 24,548 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,341 1,019 252 86 2,599 — 6,297 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,379 $ 75,342 $ 57,846 $ 24,713 $ 31,621 $ (74,854 ) $ 212,047

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 191,698 $ 48,084 25.1% 70% $ 449 1,177 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 142,651 27,008 18.9% 61% $ 336 1,326 Economic Consulting 141,715 19,413 13.7% 70% $ 512 764 Technology (1) 57,083 12,286 21.5% N/M N/M 348 Strategic Communications (1) 59,959 12,644 21.1% N/M N/M 719 $ 593,106 $ 119,435 20.1% 4,334 Unallocated Corporate (27,092 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,343 15.6% Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 542,667 $ 135,937 25.0% 70% $ 451 1,177 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 427,518 87,066 20.4% 64% $ 336 1,326 Economic Consulting 439,488 66,766 15.2% 76% $ 500 764 Technology (1) 164,051 37,884 23.1% N/M N/M 348 Strategic Communications (1) 176,775 34,667 19.6% N/M N/M 719 $ 1,750,499 $ 362,320 20.7% 4,334 Unallocated Corporate (76,704 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 285,616 16.3% Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 135,418 $ 26,798 19.8% 65% $ 414 926 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 126,684 21,970 17.3% 63% $ 327 1,129 Economic Consulting 139,166 23,238 16.7% 71% $ 540 705 Technology (1) 56,692 11,473 20.2% N/M N/M 303 Strategic Communications (1) 55,052 10,802 19.6% N/M N/M 652 $ 513,012 $ 94,281 18.4% 3,715 Unallocated Corporate (26,899 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,382 13.1% Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 419,695 $ 97,379 23.2% 67% $ 425 926 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 388,250 75,342 19.4% 65% $ 328 1,129 Economic Consulting 405,583 57,846 14.3% 70% $ 515 705 Technology (1) 144,035 24,713 17.2% N/M N/M 303 Strategic Communications (1) 165,321 31,621 19.1% N/M N/M 652 $ 1,522,884 $ 286,901 18.8% 3,715 Unallocated Corporate (74,854 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212,047 13.9% N/M — Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments’ revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 187,665 $ 126,887 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,384 24,548 Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets 5,838 6,297 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 717 355 Provision for doubtful accounts 13,552 11,951 Non-cash share-based compensation 14,060 12,219 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,666 2,604 Gain on sale of business — (13,031 ) Other 248 751 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (191,644 ) (130,369 ) Notes receivable 2,521 2,659 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,817 ) (174 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (7,332 ) 16,150 Income taxes 30,777 28,922 Accrued compensation 5,156 7,207 Billings in excess of services provided (9,925 ) (10,704 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 76,866 86,272 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of business — 50,283 Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (18,791 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (27,026 ) (27,841 ) Other 55 741 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (45,762 ) 23,183 Financing activities Repayments under revolving line of credit, net — (100,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — 316,250 Payments of debt issue costs — (8,048 ) Deposits 535 2,327 Purchase and retirement of common stock (77,949 ) (29,220 ) Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans 3,176 31,241 Payments for business acquisition liabilities (2,282 ) (3,029 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (76,520 ) 209,521 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,183 ) (3,070 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (53,599 ) 315,906 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 312,069 189,961 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 258,470 $ 505,867

