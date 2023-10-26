Third Quarter 2023 Revenues of $893.3 Million, Up 15% Compared to $775.9 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Third Quarter 2023 EPS of $2.34, Up 9% Compared to $2.15 in Prior Year Quarter

Company Raises Lower End of Revenue and EPS Guidance Ranges for Full Year 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 revenues of $893.3 million increased $117.4 million, or 15.1%, compared to revenues of $775.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from foreign currency translation (“FX”), revenues increased $105.4 million, or 13.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications and Technology segments. Net income of $83.3 million compared to $77.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation, which includes the impact of a 7.8% increase in billable headcount, higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, a higher effective tax rate and a decline in FX remeasurement gains compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $118.7 million, or 13.3% of revenues, compared to $99.0 million, or 12.8% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $2.34 compared to $2.15 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “This quarter we, yet again, delivered record revenues and earnings, reflecting our multi-year commitment to attract and develop the best professionals and, in turn, support their commitment to deliver for our clients as they face their greatest opportunities and challenges.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $106.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $128.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to cash collections not keeping pace with the increase in revenues and not sufficiently offsetting the increase in salaries and other employee cash compensation, largely related to headcount growth, as well as higher operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents of $201.1 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $327.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $203.5 million at June 30, 2023. Total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, of $59.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to ($10.8) million at September 30, 2022 and $137.2 million at June 30, 2023. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, was primarily due to the repayment of the $315.8 million principal amount of the Company’s 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 at maturity, which was partially offset by an increase in net borrowings of $285.0 million under the Company’s senior secured bank revolving credit facility.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $65.5 million, or 23.2%, to $347.6 million in the quarter compared to $282.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $62.5 million, or 22.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates and demand for restructuring and business transformation & strategy services, as well as an increase in success fees. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $68.1 million, or 19.6% of segment revenues, compared to $53.5 million, or 19.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 9.8% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $22.8 million, or 15.9%, to $166.1 million in the quarter compared to $143.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.5 million, or 12.9% of segment revenues, compared to $16.2 million, or 11.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $0.7 million, or 0.4%, to $193.9 million in the quarter compared to $193.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues decreased $3.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was due to a decline in non-merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in international arbitration and M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $27.8 million, or 14.3% of segment revenues, compared to $32.9 million, or 17.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher SG&A expenses, which was partially offset by lower compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $13.9 million, or 16.4%, to $98.9 million in the quarter compared to $84.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $12.5 million, or 14.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and litigation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for M&A-related “second request” services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.9 million, or 15.0% of segment revenues, compared to $13.2 million, or 15.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 14.8% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $14.4 million, or 19.9%, to $86.8 million in the quarter compared to $72.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $12.1 million, or 16.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.5 million, or 15.5% of segment revenues, compared to $12.9 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 6.2% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Health Solutions Practice Realignment

Effective July 1, 2023, FTI Consulting modified the composition of two of the Company’s reportable segments to reflect changes in how FTI Consulting operates its business. The Company transferred 127 billable professionals from the health solutions practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment who focus on business transformation services in the healthcare and life sciences sector to the business transformation & strategy practice in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. This change aligns this group of professionals with the broader business transformation capabilities within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Eighty-three billable professionals who focus on advisory and managed care services within the health solutions practice remained in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Prior period Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment financial information presented in the following Financial Tables has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

2023 Guidance

The Company is raising the lower end of its full year 2023 guidance ranges for revenues and EPS. The Company now estimates revenues for full year 2023 will range between $3.350 billion and $3.400 billion, which compares to the prior range of between $3.330 billion and $3.400 billion. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2023 will range between $6.70 and $7.20, which compares to the prior range of between $6.50 and $7.20. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance (“ESG”)-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “commits,” “aspires,” “forecasts,” “future,” “goal,” “seeks” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Any references to standards of measurement and performance made regarding our climate change-, ESG- or other sustainability-related plans, goals, commitments, intentions, aspirations, forecasts or projections, or expectations are developing and based on assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections, including any that are ESG- or sustainability-related, will result or be achieved. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any future public health crisis, and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading “Item 1A, Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,148 $ 491,688 Accounts receivable, net 1,207,016 896,153 Current portion of notes receivable 32,095 27,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,967 95,469 Total current assets 1,567,226 1,510,602 Property and equipment, net 164,922 153,466 Operating lease assets 202,505 203,764 Goodwill 1,226,356 1,227,593 Intangible assets, net 19,233 25,514 Notes receivable, net 73,673 55,978 Other assets 64,911 64,490 Total assets $ 3,318,826 $ 3,241,407 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 170,518 $ 173,953 Accrued compensation 481,007 541,892 Billings in excess of services provided 57,006 53,646 Total current liabilities 708,531 769,491 Long-term debt, net 285,000 315,172 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 217,755 221,604 Deferred income taxes 157,724 162,374 Other liabilities 85,321 91,045 Total liabilities 1,454,331 1,559,686 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 35,510 (2023) and 34,026 (2022) 355 340 Additional paid-in capital 9,712 — Retained earnings 2,033,132 1,858,103 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (178,704 ) (176,722 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,864,495 1,681,721 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,318,826 $ 3,241,407

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 893,261 $ 775,865 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 598,804 526,654 Selling, general and administrative expenses 186,088 159,186 Amortization of intangible assets 1,340 2,315 786,232 688,155 Operating income 107,029 87,710 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 5,147 7,771 Interest expense (4,474 ) (2,378 ) 673 5,393 Income before income tax provision 107,702 93,103 Income tax provision 24,385 15,836 Net income $ 83,317 $ 77,267 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 2.44 $ 2.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 34,128 33,812 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 2.34 $ 2.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,656 35,918 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (18,228 ) $ (48,475 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (18,228 ) (48,475 ) Comprehensive income $ 65,089 $ 28,792

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 2,564,558 $ 2,254,477 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,740,407 1,539,838 Selling, general and administrative expenses 556,672 476,097 Amortization of intangible assets 4,939 7,320 2,302,018 2,023,255 Operating income 262,540 231,222 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 3,221 10,418 Interest expense (10,435 ) (7,468 ) (7,214 ) 2,950 Income before income tax provision 255,326 234,172 Income tax provision 62,067 46,156 Net income $ 193,259 $ 188,016 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 5.75 $ 5.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 33,599 33,741 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 5.43 $ 5.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,599 35,825 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (1,982 ) $ (95,345 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,982 ) (95,345 ) Comprehensive income $ 191,277 $ 92,671

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 83,317 Interest income and other (5,147 ) Interest expense 4,474 Income tax provision 24,385 Operating income $ 64,633 $ 19,708 $ 26,293 $ 11,481 $ 12,503 $ (27,589 ) $ 107,029 Depreciation and amortization 2,414 1,548 1,463 3,392 882 680 10,379 Amortization of intangible assets 1,047 224 — — 69 — 1,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,094 $ 21,480 $ 27,756 $ 14,873 $ 13,454 $ (26,909 ) $ 118,748

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 193,259 Interest income and other (3,221 ) Interest expense 10,435 Income tax provision 62,067 Operating income $ 154,724 $ 63,881 $ 73,017 $ 39,803 $ 32,464 $ (101,349 ) $ 262,540 Depreciation and amortization 6,657 4,349 4,455 10,523 2,570 1,372 29,926 Amortization of intangible assets 4,069 631 — — 239 — 4,939 Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,450 $ 68,861 $ 77,472 $ 50,326 $ 35,273 $ (99,977 ) $ 297,405

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring (1) Forensic and Litigation Consulting (1) Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 77,267 Interest income and other (7,771 ) Interest expense 2,378 Income tax provision 15,836 Operating income $ 49,865 $ 14,653 $ 31,674 $ 9,833 $ 12,155 $ (30,470 ) $ 87,710 Depreciation and amortization 1,745 1,280 1,239 3,380 629 676 8,949 Amortization of intangible assets 1,909 242 — — 163 1 2,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,519 $ 16,175 $ 32,913 $ 13,213 $ 12,947 $ (29,793 ) $ 98,974 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring (1) Forensic and Litigation Consulting (1) Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 188,016 Interest income and other (10,418 ) Interest expense 7,468 Income tax provision 46,156 Operating income $ 154,416 $ 41,646 $ 72,056 $ 25,005 $ 37,623 $ (99,524 ) $ 231,222 Depreciation and amortization 5,231 4,083 3,698 9,935 1,962 2,136 27,045 Amortization of intangible assets 6,036 735 — — 548 1 7,320 Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,683 $ 46,464 $ 75,754 $ 34,940 $ 40,133 $ (97,387 ) $ 265,587

(1) Effective July 1, 2023, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment information for the prior periods has been recast in this press release to include the reclassification of the portion of the Company’s health solutions practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment to the Company’s business transformation & strategy practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 347,560 $ 68,094 19.6 % 60 % $ 514 2,251 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 166,137 21,480 12.9 % 57 % $ 388 1,503 Economic Consulting 193,866 27,756 14.3 % 65 % $ 559 1,085 Technology (1) 98,860 14,873 15.0 % N/M N/M 629 Strategic Communications (1) 86,838 13,454 15.5 % N/M N/M 1,010 $ 893,261 $ 145,657 16.3 % 6,478 Unallocated Corporate (26,909 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,748 13.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 981,124 $ 165,450 16.9 % 59 % $ 492 2,251 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 488,636 68,861 14.1 % 58 % $ 384 1,503 Economic Consulting 565,283 77,472 13.7 % 67 % $ 533 1,085 Technology (1) 286,922 50,326 17.5 % N/M N/M 629 Strategic Communications (1) 242,593 35,273 14.5 % N/M N/M 1,010 $ 2,564,558 $ 397,382 15.5 % 6,478 Unallocated Corporate (99,977 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,405 11.6 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring (2) $ 282,029 $ 53,519 19.0 % 61 % $ 445 2,050 Forensic and Litigation Consulting (2) 143,289 16,175 11.3 % 53 % $ 360 1,464 Economic Consulting 193,183 32,913 17.0 % 67 % $ 579 998 Technology (1) 84,915 13,213 15.6 % N/M N/M 548 Strategic Communications (1) 72,449 12,947 17.9 % N/M N/M 951 $ 775,865 $ 128,767 16.6 % 6,011 Unallocated Corporate (29,793 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,974 12.8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring (2) $ 841,804 $ 165,683 19.7 % 62 % $ 448 2,050 Forensic and Litigation Consulting (2) 432,054 46,464 10.8 % 55 % $ 355 1,464 Economic Consulting 523,201 75,754 14.5 % 70 % $ 506 998 Technology (1) 243,181 34,940 14.4 % N/M N/M 548 Strategic Communications (1) 214,237 40,133 18.7 % N/M N/M 951 $ 2,254,477 $ 362,974 16.1 % 6,011 Unallocated Corporate (97,387 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 265,587 11.8 %

N/M Not meaningful

(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments’ revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.

(2) Effective July 1, 2023, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment information for the prior periods has been recast in this press release to include the reclassification of the portion of the Company’s health solutions practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment to the Company’s business transformation & strategy practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.