FTI Consulting Strengthens Australian Practice Capabilities with Two Senior Managing Directors

SYDNEY, Australia, May 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Australian practice with the appointments of Mark Pulvirenti and Ben Shrimpton as Senior Managing Directors, based in Sydney.

Mr Pulvirenti joins the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. He specialises in financial crime advisory and investigation matters, often involving bribery and corruption, money laundering, fraud, asset misappropriation, financial statement reconstruction and asset tracing.

Mr Shrimpton joins the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. He is a business transformation expert and has been involved in some of the largest and most successful financial and operational turnarounds and restructurings across Asia Pacific and Europe, negotiating and implementing a broad range of capital solutions that included refinancing senior and other debt facilities, as well as equity raises.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark and Ben to the firm, as they further strengthen our capabilities in Australia,” said Mark Dewar, Australian Practice Leader at FTI Consulting. “Mark further builds out our risk and investigations offering in the region, and Ben’s expertise working with executives to prepare turnaround plans helps companies navigate market challenges in an increasingly turbulent global economic situation.”

With more than 26 years of experience, Mr Pulvirenti helps clients assess fraud and corruption risks, focusing particularly on anti-bribery and corruption regulatory compliance matters. He works closely with law firms, in-house legal counsel, chief risk and compliance officers and boards of directors on various business integrity issues and events.

Mr Shrimpton works with executive teams to prepare turnaround plans, ensuring milestones, key performance indicators and the financial performance meet expectations. He has undertaken interim chief financial officer and other executive management roles with clients involved in a refinancing transaction or in a period of rapid change. Most recently, he was appointed as CFO for a major Australian retailer as part of a refreshed executive management team with a turnaround agenda, working for a turnaround investor.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

