FTI Consulting’s Jordan Rae Kelly Named to Global Investigations Review’s 40 Under 40 List

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jordan Rae Kelly, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for the Americas at FTI Consulting, has been recognized in the third edition of Global Investigations Review’s 40 Under 40 guide, which honors leading young investigations specialists from across the globe.

At FTI Consulting, Ms. Kelly advises clients on a broad range of cybersecurity and data privacy matters involving breaches, insider threats, intellectual property, crisis communications, vendor management, compliance, regulation, risk management and forensic investigations.

“It comes as no surprise to me that Global Investigations Review has identified Jordan as a leader in the investigations community,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “In addition to being a leading practitioner, Jordan is devoted to educating and inspiring the next generation of women and men to shape the future of this ever-evolving field.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting in 2019, Ms. Kelly served as the Director for Cyber Incident Response on the National Security Council at the White House. During her tenure there, she was responsible for both national incident response coordination, as well as management of the U.S. government’s process for managing zero-day exploits. She also was a chief author of the National Cyber Strategy, the first of its kind in the United States in 15 years.

Before joining the National Security Council in 2017, Ms. Kelly served as Chief of Staff in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Division, where she managed daily operations and strategic and policy planning for the FBI’s national cyber program.

“Working as an investigator is rarely about simply enforcing laws or regulations; it is about having the opportunity to use technical knowledge and skills to find and report facts, while keeping people and their interests safe,” Ms. Kelly said. “It is an honor to be recognized in a field that I am so passionate about, among some of the world’s most talented young lawyers and practitioners.”

Earlier this year, Ms. Kelly was named to Consulting magazine’s inaugural Women Leaders in Technology list, recognized in the Leadership category. She is a member of Women in Cybersecurity and Girls Who Code, organizations that aim to unite, support and empower women across the computer science and cybersecurity fields.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

