Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FTI Consulting’s Naidira Alemova Named to Crain’s Fourth Annual Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting List

FTI Consulting’s Naidira Alemova Named to Crain’s Fourth Annual Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Naidira Alemova, a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to Crain’s fourth annual list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting.

Ms. Alemova, who has been named to the list for two consecutive years, was among 67 women recognized across the New York City area. The award recognizes women professionals for their career achievements in accounting and consulting.

Ms. Alemova is a member of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting and has more than 20 years of experience in banking and securities regulatory matters, including investigations of money laundering, financial crime, bribery and corruption. Her experience covers the execution of anti-money laundering sanctions (“AML”) and fraud risk assessments. She has performed AML and U.S. sanction reviews for several major international banks in relation to the U.S. Department of Justice investigations of U.S. sanctions violations.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.