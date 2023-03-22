WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the Technology segment has enhanced its existing partnership with Reveal, the global provider of a leading artificial intelligence-powered e-discovery, review and investigations platform. Through this partnership expansion, FTI Technology will now offer the full suite of solutions available on the Reveal 11 platform, which includes global data hosting in Reveal, as well as enhanced early case assessment offerings.

“As clients grapple with the impacts that soaring data volumes and complex emerging data sources have on their investigations workflows, they need powerful solutions that can provide reliable insights early in a matter,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Our consulting and advanced, AI-infused early case assessment platform in Reveal provides clients with unmatched flexibility in their toolbox, allowing them to leverage the strengths of multiple leading platforms in tandem, across all stages of the e-discovery lifecycle.”

FTI Technology provides clients with a selection of industry-leading and bespoke analytics and e-discovery solutions across a range of software platforms for early case assessment, processing, document review, data breach analysis and other use cases. FTI Technology’s experts, including hundreds of consultants who are trained and certified in Reveal, have overseen matters in Reveal involving hundreds of millions of documents and hundreds of data sources. The team helps clients apply Reveal analytics to enrich complex information, bring transparency to the investigative process, accelerate the time to insights and reduce the cost of discovery.

Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology, added, “Our partnership with Reveal and experience with its human-centered, AI-driven platform empowers our teams to provide clients with faster access to insights in large, complex litigation and investigations. These offerings are backed by our leading expertise in emerging data sources and Reveal’s ability to quickly and effectively process and analyze large volumes of diverse data.”

Features and benefits of this partnership include:

Data enrichment and next-generation processing, ranging from searching multimedia to highly sensitive data.

Significant and defensible reduction of data volumes and fast insights during early case assessment using Reveal’s powerful AI-enabled technologies that build predictive models, measure sentiment and visualize behaviors.

The ability to promote only what is relevant to the matter for review and production, in the client’s chosen document review platform.

Global support for hosting, processing and review, across dozens of countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.

Wendell Jisa, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reveal, added, “The collaboration between the Reveal and FTI Technology teams translates into a more functional and frictionless early case assessment and discovery process for their global clients. We’re thrilled about our expanded partnership and look forward to building and deploying more innovative and customized AI-powered solutions together.”

FTI Technology’s digital insights and risk management experts provide a broad range of consulting and services that help companies address critical areas of digital risk, including e-discovery, data privacy and information governance, compliance and risk and legal operations. Across practice areas, FTI Technology helps clients solve complex data-related business challenges, manage data and guard against a myriad of threats, while balancing innovation and business needs. For more information, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

Mr. Teshima will speak alongside Reveal at Legalweek New York during Reveal’s session, “Choose Your Own Adventure with Custom AI Models,” on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for e-discovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the e-discovery process.

