FTX, once among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, said this week that nearly all of its customers will receive the money back that they are owed, two years after its monumental collapse.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Georgia lawmakers vowed to restrain tax breaks. But the governor’s veto saved a data-center break - June 6, 2024
- Top water official in New Mexico to retire as state awaits decision in Rio Grande case - June 6, 2024
- Steward Health Care says it is selling the 30+ hospitals it operates nationwide - June 6, 2024