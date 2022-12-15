Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises FTX Trading, Ltd. (“FTX” or “the Company”) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. U.S Bank investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In early November, FTX quickly crumbled as allegations against founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, such as a November 2 article published by Coindesk that examined the close relationship between FTX and Bankman-Fried’s Alameda hedge fund, which held a large amount of FTX Tokens on its balance sheet. On November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported that bailout efforts had failed, leaving FTX with “a shortfall of up to $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.” The next day, the Journal reported that FTX was the subject of multiple federal investigations. Following these developments, the token price of FTX Tokens crashed.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising