Increasing Petroleum Exploration and Diverse End-user Demands Across Sectors to Positively Influence the Fuel Additives Industry in the United States and Estimated to Reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market for fuel additives is forecasted to account for around US$ 10.5 billion in 2033, up from US$ 6.2 billion in 2023, advancing at a rate of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033, as per the fuel additives market analysis by FMI.

In the ever-evolving market landscape, a captivating trend is emerging—one that revolves around the rapid rise of environmentally conscious bio-based additives. This shift comes as industries, particularly the automotive sector, increasingly demand advanced solutions aligning with performance and sustainability.

This unique trend is reshaping market dynamics and reflecting the broader global push toward greener and more responsible practices.

At the heart of this trend is the growing realization that while effective in enhancing performance, traditional fuel additives must also adapt to the imperative of reducing carbon footprints and minimizing environmental impact. As governmental regulations become more stringent, industries are compelled to seek solutions that optimize fuel efficiency and engine performance and align with emission reduction goals.

As sustainability gains prominence across industries, the market is witnessing a shift towards more sustainable solutions. Market players are investing in research and development to create additives that improve engine performance and contribute to reduced carbon footprints, catering to the growing environmentally conscious consumer base.

Innovations in the fuel additives industry are not limited to product formulations alone. Market players invest heavily in research and development to create additives tailored to specific applications and engine types. This level of customization ensures that industries can derive maximum benefits from these additives, optimizing engine performance while reducing emissions to an even greater extent.

While the move towards sustainable fuel additives holds immense promise, it has challenges. One key challenge is the need to strike a delicate balance between performance and sustainability. Amid these challenges, many opportunities emerge for market players in the fuel additives sector.

The shift towards bio-based additives presents a unique chance to differentiate products and capture a growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers. Companies that invest in research and development to create cutting-edge, high-performance bio-additives have a competitive advantage.

“Collaboration between stakeholders in the market for fuel additives is playing a crucial role in driving this sustainable shift. Industry leaders, regulatory bodies, and research institutions are coming together to develop and promote bio-based additives. These collaborations pave the way for shared knowledge, resources, and expertise, accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly additives across various industries.”- opines our chief analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways:

The United States fuel additives market is forecasted to hold revenue of US$ 10.5 billion by 2033.

is forecasted to hold revenue of by 2033. The market in the United Kingdom is likely to account for a value share of US$ 351.4 million by 2033 on a global level.

is likely to account for a value share of on a global level. The diesel segment is projected to advance at 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period based on application.

during the forecast period based on application. Based on type, the deposit control segment is predicted to move forward at a rate of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The Japan fuel additives market is likely to secure a market share of US$ 1.7 billion by 2033.

How Fierce Is the Competition in the Fuel Additives Industry?

The competition in the fuel additives industry is notably intense, driven by the industry’s critical role in enhancing fuel efficiency, engine performance, and emissions reduction across diverse sectors.

Key market players continually innovate to develop advanced solutions, tailored additives, and sustainable alternatives while striving to meet stringent regulatory standards and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

This dynamic landscape demands a delicate balance between performance and environmental responsibility, prompting fierce competition among companies vying for market share and differentiation in this crucial sector.

Key Players

Afton Chemical Corp

Baker Hughes

Basf SE

Cerion LLC

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Clariant AG

Cummins, Inc

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In October 2022, Richful Lube Additive Co. revealed plans to invest CNY 1 billion (USD 138.3 million) for the expansion of its lubricant additive facility in Xinxiang, China, facilitating the production of diverse chemical additive components to augment capacity by 460,000 metric tons annually.

Chevron Oronite completed Phases 1 and 2 of its Singapore-based lubricant additives expansion project in September 2022. Based in San Ramon, California, Chevron Oronite is a global leader in lubricant additives, fuel additives, and chemical manufacturing.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type:

Deposit Control

Cetane Improvers

Lubricity Additives

Antioxidants

Anticorrosion

Cold Flow Improvers

Antiknock Agents

Other Types

By Application:

Diesel

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

