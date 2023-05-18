The global fuel cell UAV market is driven by increase in usage of long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a number of applications

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global fuel cell UAV market was worth US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 4.8 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2023 and 2031.

The market is driven by rise in popularity of long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in different applications as well as growing emphasis on implementing sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources. Additionally, rise in consumer knowledge about the advantages of fuel cell technology against conventional battery-powered drones is accelerating industry growth.

Market players are increasingly focusing on cutting costs, while simultaneously enhancing efficiency, safety, performance, and dependability of fuel cells. This is expected to bolster acceptance of UAVs powered by fuel cells in several industries. Additionally, market participants are benefiting from attractive growth prospects of fuel cell UAVs owing to breakthroughs in technology in the region.

Oxygen and hydrogen combine chemically in a fuel cell to produce water vapor, which is then used to create electricity. Fuel cell UAVs are a viable replacement for combustion engines in a number of applications, such as environmental monitoring, commercial, and military, as these are far more environmentally-friendly and effective.

Fuel cell UAVs are able to supply the electricity required for the specified flying time as well as payload. The fuel cell system’s weight, size, and necessary hydrogen storage capacity are considered throughout the design process. Aerial aerodynamic optimization would also be necessary for the aircraft to fly efficiently.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 1.6 Bn Estimated Value USD 4.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 13.3% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 195 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Rated Power, UAV Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Advent Technologies, AeroVironment, Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Doosan Corporation, H3 Dynamics, Honeywell International Inc., Hylium Industries, Inc., Intelligent Energy Limited, ISS Group Ltd., Plug Power Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product type, in 2022, the hydrogen fuel cell segment held significant market share. It is anticipated that the segment would dominate the global market in the near future. As a replacement for battery-powered UAVs, hydrogen fuel options are dependable, effective, and clean. Hydrogen UAV solutions are becoming more popular as a result of their dependability, higher efficiency, and elimination of many limitations on flight duration and range associated with battery power systems. In addition, water is produced as a byproduct when hydrogen is used to power UAVs, making this kind of propulsion clean and ecologically beneficial.

In terms of application, the civil & commercial segment is likely to hold substantial market share in the next few years. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are employed in various civic and business applications. As technology advances and laws are made more favorable, this market trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years.

Global Fuel Cell UAV Market: Growth Drivers

UAVs that can hover in the air for a prolonged time are essential in several industries, such as environmental monitoring, agriculture, military, and infrastructural inspection. Fuel cell UAVs have greater endurance and range since these can run for longer duration before needing to refuel. This qualifies them for uses such as mapping missions or long-range surveillance, which call for prolonged flight periods. Popularity of long-endurance UAVs is rising, which is expected to drive market development.

Usage of clean energy technology is promoted by governments of several countries. Governments are offering various incentives and financing initiatives for both the development and utilization of fuel cell UAVs. Therefore, fuel cell UAVs are likely to overtake conventional combustion engine-powered drones in popularity. This is due to improvements in technology, lower expenses, and stronger focus on using renewable and ecologically favorable energy sources.

Global Fuel Cell UAV Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the global industry from 2023 to 2031 due to rise in usage of UAVs for commercial, military, and civic purposes. Major corporations in North America are investing significantly in the advancement of fuel cell technology. Demand for fuel cell UAVs in the region is driving investments.

Global Fuel Cell UAV Market: Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Intelligent Energy Limited

Plug Power Inc.

Hylium Industries, Inc.

Advent Technologies

Global Fuel Cell UAV Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Rated Power

Up to 500 W

501 W to 1 KW

1.1 KW to 2 KW

Above 2 KW

UAV Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Application

Civil & Commercial

Military & Defense

Logistics & Transportation

Construction & Mining

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

