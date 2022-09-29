Fuel Up to Play 60’s Hometown Grant Awarded to Culver City Unified School District on World School Milk Day

Dairy Council of CA’s Mobile Dairy Classroom with representatives from the Los Angeles Rams Dairy Council of CA’s Mobile Dairy Classroom with representatives from the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Los Angeles Rams and Dairy Council of California continued their rich histories of supporting local communities on Wednesday by presenting Culver City School District with a $10,000 Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant on World School Milk Day, September 28, 2022.

The grant will be split amongst the schools in the district to support healthy eating and physical activity wellness programs for students.

“It’s so exciting to see the Rams be so supportive of Los Angeles communities since their return to southern California. More exciting still is that Culver City Unified School District will be leveraging this community investment across all schools in the district,” said Tammy Anderson-Wise, CEO, Dairy Council of California. “By supporting California school districts through increasing access to healthy foods, such as milk and dairy, and nutrition education on sustainable healthy eating patterns, it’s going to make a difference in many lives for years to come.”

This grant was awarded to Culver City Unified School District after Dairy Council of California’s Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly celebrated World School Milk Day at Farragut Elementary with over 500 students. The original farm-to-school program, the free Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly originated in southern California in the 1930’s and teaches students in a unique way where their food comes from – by bringing a real-life cow to students. Mobile Dairy Classroom Program Director and southern California native, Efrain Valenzuela, says, “Our free, interactive assembly is always a hit with students, many of whom have never seen a cow in-person. It’s incredibly rewarding to teach children about where their food comes from. Growing up in greater Los Angeles, I can relate to so many of the students we interact with each school year.”

“We appreciate the continued partnership with America’s Dairy Farmers to support Los Angeles schools and the students they serve,” said David Weingarten, Manager, Rams Community Affairs and Engagement. “We hope this year’s grant will provide greater opportunity for students to learn about nutrition and healthy eating habits to build a foundation for a lifetime of good health.”

While students and staff at Farragut Elementary were excited for the Mobile Dairy Classroom and the Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant presentation featuring Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, Anderson-Wise spoke to how the Rams commitment to support healthier generations is in line with Dairy Council of California’s cause.

“Dairy Council of California aims to elevate the health of children and families in California through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits,” she said. “The Rams not only talk the talk, but they walk the walk. $10,000 can make a meaningful difference in elevating the health of children and families in the Culver City Unified School District. I commend them for this important work and partnering with us on World School Milk Day.”

About Dairy Council of California

For over a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and community leaders, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California’s dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California’s free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources educate millions of students and families in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About The Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles’ original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

About Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grants

This fall, Fuel Up to Play 60 and the NFL are coming together for the 9th year behind the Hometown Grants program.

The NFL, through Fuel Up to Play 60, will provide $10,000 per NFL club market ($320,000 total) in grant money to help school districts/individual schools facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating changes. These grants are a great opportunity for NFL Clubs and local Dairy Councils to collaborate and build stronger relationships while helping kids Fuel Good for their bodies, community and the planet.

About World School Milk Day

Every year on the last Wednesday in September, many countries around the world celebrate World School Milk Day, recognizing the health benefits of school milk and the school nutrition programs that provide milk directly to students. World School Milk Day was declared by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in September 2000 and this year schools and organizations across the globe, including Dairy Council of California, join to celebrate on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Media Contacts:

Los Angeles Rams – Tatum Texada, Assistant, Corporate Communications

Email: ttexada@rams.nfl.com

Dairy Council of California – Alyssa McClelland, Partnerships and Programs, Program Director

Email: AMcClelland@DairyCouncilofCA.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6905b20-f072-4673-855e-66d320c5e191