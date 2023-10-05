LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuel50, pioneers of the skills-powered Talent Marketplace used by global enterprises to bridge skill gaps, unlock workforce agility and enable employees to grow their careers, announced today the availability of Learn+, an innovative new AI-enabled product that ensures every minute spent learning translates into measurable value for both employees and their organization.

Learn+ integrates Fuel50’s Talent Marketplace with Learning Platform Solutions to deliver personalized, career-focused learning recommendations that close skill gaps, unlock new opportunities for growth, and empower employees with the in-demand skills they need to succeed.

Studies show that ineffective training can cost organizations up to USD 13.5 million per 1,000 employees or up to $1,350 per employee. According to SHRM’s 2022 Workplace Learning and Development Trends Report, 38 percent of employees want training that is more relevant to their actual jobs.

“Fuel50’s new Learn+ product is vendor agnostic across the learning platform ecosystem. Learn+ is the first of a new wave of connected experiences developed by Fuel50 that elevates the impact of your Talent Marketplace investment within your broader HR Tech stack,” says Sean Sampayo, EVP Product at Fuel50. “Learn+ goes a long way in ensuring training consumption is purposeful, both for the employee and the business.”

Fuel50’s Learn+ Connectors intelligently tag and map learning course data from the organization’s learning platform to Fuel50’s interconnected skills and growth actions within its integrated Talent Marketplace experience. Employees receive hyper-personalized learning recommendations within Fuel50 based on their current role, career interests, and related skill gaps, with Fuel50’s AI responsible for contextualizing and prioritizing the most relevant learning content from the providers’ integrated content library.

One of the critical challenges is contextualizing what constitutes the right learning content, ensuring it is both purposeful to the individual employee and relevant to the organization. With Learn+, best-in-class organizations can now enable their employees to bridge skill gaps by accessing personalized upskilling within their current learning ecosystem.

“Our clients are looking for ways to not only aggregate and recommend learning content but to connect skills to business objectives,” says Anne Fulton, Founder & CEO of Fuel50. “Fuel50’s Learn+ product creates this connective tissue by purposefully recommending learning choices so employees can build the skills they and their company need rather than spending learning benefits on skills that don’t align.”

Learn+ is now available as part of the Fuel50 Talent Marketplace product suite. Learn+ connectors are available for Degreed, Workday Learning and LinkedIn Learning, with additional Learning Connectors coming soon.

