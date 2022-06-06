Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FuelCell Energy to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell, June 7, 2022 in Celebration of 22 Years Trading on the Exchange

FuelCell Energy to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell, June 7, 2022 in Celebration of 22 Years Trading on the Exchange

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DANBURY, Conn., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelCell Energy, Inc., (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen to enable a world empowered by clean energy – today announced that Company President and CEO, Jason Few, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET. He will be joined by members of the Company’s leadership team, Board of Directors and FuelCell Energy team members to celebrate the Company’s 22 years of being listed on the exchange.

The opening bell ringing ceremony will be held at Nasdaq’s MarketSite Broadcast Studio, 4 Times Square, 43rd & Broadway, NY, and will be webcast live beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. A replay will be available after the ceremony at investor.fce.com/Investors.

“We are honored to be able to celebrate 22 years as a member of the Nasdaq stock market community,” said Jason Few, FuelCell Energy President and CEO. “We are proud to be among the many companies listed who are innovating and delivering shareholder value. We are also thankful for our shareholders who support our purpose of enabling a world empowered by clean energy. FuelCell Energy is enabling a safe, secure and practical journey to carbon zero.”

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

fuelcell@escalatepr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.