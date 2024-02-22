Providing savings and convenience for fleet managers and drivers

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fuelman®, a FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. company and leading local fuel expense management solution, today announced its recent partnership with RaceTrac and RaceWay, providing acceptance of Fuelman’s fuel and fleet cards at all locations.

Fuelman card users will now be able to fuel at over 580 RaceTrac and 200 RaceWay locations nationwide, providing savings and convenience for fleet managers and professional drivers.

RaceTrac and RaceWay are known for easy-to-navigate stores, well-lit lots, spacious fueling lanes, and their Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience. Each location offers everything drivers need to refresh and recharge. With Fuelman’s ever-expanding discount network of 50,000+1 locations providing rebates on fuel purchases, this pairing is a perfect match for customers!

“We are excited to grow our relationship with RaceTrac and RaceWay,” said Keagan Russo, President, Fuelman. “Both companies are committed to enhancing the fueling experience and maximizing the benefits offered to customers.”

Fuelman customers wishing to make the most of their visits can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app—offering exclusive perks for guests. All participating locations in the Fuelman discount network are visible on the site locator website: fuelman.com/sitelocator .

Visit fuelman.com and/or racetrac.com/rewards for more information.

1 Fuelman discount sites can be found at www.fuelman.com/sitelocator. Fuelman is accepted at Chevron/Texaco, ARCO, Pilot, Wawa, Walmart/Sam’s Club, Love’s, QuikTrip, Kum and Go, OnCue and Buc-ee’s but transactions are not eligible for any rebate. Transactions at ARCO are subject to pricing surcharge and are not eligible for any rebate.

About Fuelman®

Founded in 1985, Fuelman is now the leading local fuel expense management solution. Fuelman helps businesses manage and control fuel expenses with customizable fuel controls and real-time alerts and reporting, ensuring businesses can better service their customers while minimizing operational inefficiencies and costly misuse of fuel charges. For more information, visit fuelman.com .

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee, and competitively priced fuel.

About RaceWay

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceWay is RaceTrac’s solely franchised brand, which has been serving guests since 1976. RaceWay operates over 200 stores in 11 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia). RaceWay strives to be your hometown store wherever you go. Our stores are the place you can make part of your morning ritual by filling up your tank while you grab the kids a quick snack or an afternoon pick-me-up. For more than 80 years, we’ve been the place you count on for convenience, quality, and great service.

Media Contacts:

Ashley McDonald

PR/Comms Manager

FLEETCOR- (Fuelman)

615-376-6833

[email protected]

RaceTrac and RaceWay Media Inquiries

[email protected]